Projecting Where Georgia Tech Will Land In Tonight's CFP Rankings Release
It was a close call on Saturday, but No. 15 Georgia Tech found a way to keep its CFP and ACC Championship hopes alive by overcoming a 28-17 4th quarter deficit at Boston College. The Yellow Jackets now have a massive showdown against Pittsburgh next Saturday, and it is going to be the first home primetime game of the year. Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh is going to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised on ESPN.
With a win against the Panthers, Georgia Tech will clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game and then have a shot at making it to the College Football Playoff.
Speaking of the playoff, where will Georgia Tech find itself ranked tonight?
Projecting the Rankings
The rankings might not be kind yet again to Georgia Tech tonight.
There was some displeasure with where the Yellow Jackets were ranked last week, coming in behind two loss Miami and I think there is a chance that Georgia Tech might drop one spot tonight, possibly two.
There were not enough teams ahead of Georgia Tech that lost so they could move up and the two teams I am watching tonight as it relates to Georgia Tech are Texas and USC. Texas went into last week's game ranked No. 10, but were blown out on the road at Georgia. The Longhorns also have a loss on the road to Ohio State and a road loss to 3-7 Florida. Could Texas be ahead of the Yellow Jackets?
USC was one spot below Georgia Tech last week and then got a close win over No. 21 Iowa at home. Could that result combined with Georgia Tech narrowly beating a 1-10 Boston College team help the Trojans leapfrog the Yellow Jackets? I would not discount it.
I think that Georgia Tech is either going to stay at No. 16 or fall to either 17 or 18.
The good news is that they still have a very clear path to the CFP. If they beat Pittsburgh this weekend, they will clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game and will be one win away from the playoff. Not only that, they could have a chance for an at large bid if they can find a way to beat Georgia. The Yellow Jackets still have the clearest path to the playoff in the ACC and no matter the rankings tonight, be sure to keep that in mind.