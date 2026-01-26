Ranking Georgia Tech Football 2026 Matchups From Easiest to Hardest

Georgia Tech has a tough season ahead filled with a far tougher schedule than 2025. There will be a number of matchups which will go a long way in determining how good the Yellow Jackets will be. The Ramblin Wreck won nine games in 2025 (the most in the Brent Key era), and is looking to take another step forward.

In preparation for the schedule release, let’s take a look at some of the scheduled opponents for the Yellow Jackets and rank them from easiest to hardest.

12. Boston College

The Eagles will likely be in rebuild mode for another season under head coach Bill O’Brien. Their former starting quarterback, Dylan Lonergan, left and went elsewhere. Reed Harris also hit the portal and decided to explore greener pastures. It is a team looking to get back to the 2000s, when they were a contender and competitive in the ACC. I expect another down year for Boston College.

11. Stanford

The Cardinals made a new hire at the head coach with Tavita Pritchard coming in as the leader for the Cardinals program under general manager Andrew Luck. The Cardinals only garnered six transfers from the transfer portal in 2026, and went 4-8 in 2025. They are largely a team that will be in a rebuild and will take some years to get back in its true form.

10. Mercer

The Bears captured another SoCon championship and made it to the FCS playoffs. They have been a staple in their conference and one of the better teams each year. While they didn’t win a national championship in 2025, you can never sleep on what Mercer can do as a team. Georgia Tech should handle business against the Bears

9. Colorado

The Buffaloes only won three games in 2025, and it was largely a letdown season under head coach Deion Sanders. With 42 new transfers and Julian Lewis being the starter in all likelihood for the Buffaloes, they should be a team that gets back to competing in the Big 12. Boo Carter was one of the best acquisitions for Coach Prime and Colorado out of the portal. The Buffaloes will present a great challenge from a season ago.

8. Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is a team that gives the Yellow Jackets problems usually, but they lose a significant amount of their good players, like Desmond Reid, Rasheem Biles, and Kyle Louis. They do have true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel returning, but it will look like a different football team. It’s hard to gauge how good they will be and if they can be back at the top of the conference like they were a year ago.

7. Wake Forest

Wake Forest took a major step forward in the first year under head coach Jake Dickert who led the program to a 9-4 record. The Demon Deacons will look different as a team with Demond Claiborne, Robbie Ashford, and Christopher Barnes not returning in 2026. Coach Dickert will have his work cut out trying to replicate the success and get the team back in contention for another season.

6. Duke

Duke should still be a competitive team in 2026 after winning an ACC Championship in 2025. There is currently a standstill with Darian Mensah, who is trying to leave and go to another team, but the courts are currently involved. That has been the biggest question of the 2026 season: whether he will return. He was second in the FBS in passing yards with 3,973 yards and also threw for 34 touchdowns (tied-2nd).

5. Clemson

The Tigers went 7-6, which was largely disappointing when they had preseason aspirations of making the national championship game. Clemson will look vastly different in 2026 with Cade Klubnik no longer being the quarterback. A major player they brought back was Bryant Wesco in the wide receiving corps. When Clemson is doubted, they usually perform better and at a higher level. The Tigers will present another tough matchup.

4. Louisville

Louisville is usually a staple and a top team in the ACC. In 2025, the Cardinals were 9-4 and went 4-4 in conference play. They had a significant win against Miami on the road last season. They play really good when their back is against the wall a staple under head coach Jeff Brohm. Louisville will present a tough challenge for the Yellow Jackets and will be another competitive team in the ACC.

3. Virginia Tech

They are probably the most intriguing team on the list with new head coach James Franklin. He has already made an impact without coaching a game yet by turning around the 2026 cycle into a top 25 class from a class that wasn’t even top 100. The Hokies also have a top transfer portal class that ranked in the top 5 of the ACC. While the Hokies finished 3-9, they will be a better team next fall and competitive in the ACC. It will be an intriguing matchup with them and the Yellow Jackets next season.

2. Tennessee

The Volunteers went 8-5 in 2025 and 4-4 in the SEC under former quarterback Joey Aguilar. The Vols will look like a different team with a new quarterback at the helm and heavily touted prospect Tristan Keys, who looks to make an impact from the jump. One strength of Tennessee is its offense. The defense will be something to watch with all of the new additions and the hiring of Jim Knowles, who is known for producing really good defenses in 2026.

1. Georgia

