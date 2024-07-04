Ranking The Three Most Likely All-ACC Candidates on Offense for Georgia Tech
Picking the three most likely All-ACC candidates for Georgia Tech on the offensive side of the ball is a very tough task. The Yellow Jackets have one of the best offenses in the conference and playmakers at every position and could have several members when the season is over and the All-ACC teams are released.
Here are the guys that I think have the best chance of being All-ACC players this season.
3. QB Haynes King
There were not many better turn around stories than Haynes King in 2023. After transferring over from Texas A&M, King won the starting quarterback battle and never looked back, going on to lead the ACC in touchdowns.
King was one of only two players in the nation with at least 2,700 passing yards, 600 rushing yards, 25 touchdown passes, and five touchdown runs this season (joining LSU’s Jayden Daniels), and one of only six ACC players to achieve those numbers in a regular season since 2000. He led the ACC in touchdown passes and was fourth in passing yards. He is back for another season on The Flats and might be the best quarterback in the conference this year. One reason to buy into the Yellow Jackets is that they might have the best quarterback on the field against many of their opponents. As good as King was though, he had a problem with turnovers and that won't cut it against some of the teams on Georgia Tech's schedule. If King can cut down on the turnovers though, he could be the top QB in the conference next season.
2. WR Eric Singleton Jr
Singleton had a great debut season on The Flats, but I think he flew too far under the radar and did not get as much love around the country as others did.
Singleton Jr was the highest-rated player in the Yellow Jackets 2023 recruiting class according to 247Sports and he looked like he might be a potential superstar last season.
He ranked fourth among all freshmen nationally (true or redshirt) in 2023 with 59.5 receiving yards per game and was tied for fourth among true freshmen nationally with six touchdown receptions. His 714 receiving yards and six touchdown catches both ranked among the top 10 overall in the Atlantic Coast Conference, while his six TD receptions were the second-most by a freshman in Georgia Tech history. Could he have an even better season in 2024? I think it is certainly possible and the chemistry between him and King was noticeable last year.
1. RB Jamal Haynes
I think Haynes is going to be fantastic this season and could even challenge to be an All-American.
Haynes was such a great story last season. He made the change from wide receiver to running back during fall camp and that move paid dividends. Haynes earned all-ACC honors as a running back (third team) and was an honorable mention all-purpose performer. He led Georgia Tech with 1,059 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, and six yards per carry ranked second on the team. Those numbers ranked fifth in the ACC in rushing yards and he was tied for sixth in the conference with seven rushing touchdowns and his 6.0 yards per carry ranked third in the league. Haynes had a strong bowl performance against UCF rushing for a game-high 128 yards on 18 carries. He also had a good outing against the Georgia Bulldogs rushing for 81 yards. Haynes was the second highest-rated player on the Yellow Jackets per Pro Football Focus with a 76.9 score and looks primed for another big season in 2024. I think he is in for a huge season and is not getting the recognition he has earned.