RECAP: Georgia Tech Dominates From Start To Finish In 59-7 Win Over VMI
Georgia Tech was facing an overmatched opponent today with VMI in town and with the Yellow Jackets looking to bounce back from the loss to Syracuse, they got the exact kind of result they wanted. It was a dominant game from start to finish for Georgia Tech and they never looked rusty or like they had not gotten over the loss to Syracuse. The offense gained nearly 400 yards in the first half while the defense only allowed one first down. Haynes King and the passing game were crisp in the first half and it led to the game being shortened in the second half with a running clock after the Yellow Jackets got up by 38 points. With a matchup on the road against a ranked Louisville team on deck next week, Georgia Tech did well to make this a quick game and never leave anything in doubt.
Haynes King finished the day 17-22 for 275 yards and three touchdowns. He did not have a carry in this game, which was smart of Key and his staff not to let King take any extra hits. Zach Pyron went 3-5 for 58 yards through the air, but he chipped in a pair of rushing touchdowns in this game.
Eric Singleton had 102 yards in the first half on just five catches. He, Malik Rutherford, Avery Boyd, and Leo Blackburn all caught touchdowns today.
Georgia Tech finished with 575 yards of offense compared to 104 for VMI. The Yellow Jackets averaged 16.6 yards per completion and 8.7 yards per play.
Let's recap this afternoon's game in Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Georgia Tech did not have the best of starts on the first offensive possession. The defense forced a three-and-out to start the game, but the offense was pinned deep after a good punt from VMI. The Yellow Jackets tried to immediately establish the ground game, but VMI got penetration and tackled Jamal Haynes for a big loss on 1st down. Georgia Tech could not recover from that and was forced to punt. It was only a 41-yard punt for David Shanahan and VMI got to start the next drive in Georgia Tech Territory.
The second defensive possession was just as good as the first. On a second down play, cornerback Ahmari Harvey forced a fumble on a big hit and Georgia Tech recovered it with great field position for the offense.
The next possession for Georgia Tech saw freshman running back Trelain Maddox get the first carries of his college career and he picked up 24 yards on three carries. Chase Lane got a 22-yard yard catch, but Georgia Tech could not cash in on the ball movement. They had to settle for a field goal and it was 3-0.
After forcing another three and out, Georgia Tech finally put the ball in the end zone. After Singleton ran for 15 yards on a reverse, King got the ball out quickly to Rutherford who took it to the house from 35-yards out to make it 10-0 Georgia Tech.
The defense remained dominant and it was especially true on the lines of scrimmage. The Yellow Jackets did not allow VMI to get any positive momentum when they had the ball.
Georgia Tech's offense then went 73-yards in seven plays to extend the lead. Singleton had a 50-yard catch and after tight end Jackson Hawes nearly got in the endzone, backup quarterback Zach Pyron punched it in from one yard out for his first TD of the day and it was 17-0 at the end of the 1st quarter.
A 5th straight three and out led to another touchdown drive for Georgia Tech. They went 55 yards in six plays, with Pyron scoring another touchdown from just a yard out. The Yellow Jackets have utilized Pyron in goal line situations before and he executed the plays well in the first half. It was 24-0 Georgia Tech and the question then became how big would the lead get.
It was on VMI's 6th drive that they finally picked up a 1st down, but they would only get one. They had to punt the ball back to Georgia Tech who was looking to add to the lead.
Despite a roughing the passer penalty to give them good field position, the Yellow Jackets would end up punting it back to VMI who unsurprisingly had another three and out. Sylvain Yondjouen got his first sack of the year to help end the drive for VMI.
When Georgia Tech got the ball back, the passing game continued to click, especially the connection between King and Eric Singleton. King led Georgia Tech on a four-play, 42-yard drive that ended with SIngleton catching a 14-yard touchdown to make it 31-0.
Brent Key wanted to get the offense another possession and thanks to a Josh Robinson sack, the defense got another three and out. The offense got the ball back with 1:23 left in the half and went 73 yards in five plays. King found tight end Avery Boyd for a 33-yard touchdown and it was 38-0 going into the half. On the final offensive drive for Georgia Tech, Singleton went over the 100-yard receiving mark. It was a dominant first half for Georgia Tech against a very overmatched opponent.
In the first half, Georgia Tech outgained VMI 366-35. Haynes King was 17-22 for 275 yards and three touchdowns, Maddox was the leading rusher for Georgia Tech and he had seven carries for 48 yards while Singleton led the way in receiving with 102 yards on five catches and one touchdown.
With the game clearly over, the teams agreed to have two 10 minute quarters with a running clock. Pyron started the second half at quarterback for the Yellow Jackets.
On the opening drive of the second half, Pyron led the Yellow Jackets 60 yards in five plays. The drive was capped off by a touchdown from Maddox, the first in his collegiate career. It was 45-0 with 7:38 left in the 3rd quarter.
Maddox was not the only player to get his first touchdown of the year in the second half. WIth the third quarter nearly over, Pyron found Leo Blackburn for a 24-yard touchdown catch to make it 52-0 with 1:32 remaining in the third quarter.
Late in the 4th quarter, true freshman quarterback Aaron Philo checked in for the first time in his career and he led the Yellow Jackets on a touchdown drive. After there was a no-call on a pass interference on VMI against freshman receiver Isiah Canion, Philo found Chris Elko for a big gain and that set up a touchdown run for Anthony Carrie, another freshman. It was now 59-7 Georgia Tech with 4:29 left in the game.
That was the end of the game. Next week, Georgia Tech will have perhaps their biggest test of the year on the road vs a ranked Louisville team. That game will be broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN2 at 3:30 next Saturday.