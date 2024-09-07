RECAP: Georgia Tech's Late Rally Comes Up Short as No. 23 Yellow Jackets Lose On The Road to Syracuse
In the first game of the season, Georgia Tech displayed physicality and toughness on both sides of the ball in a win over Florida State. They rode that early momentum to the No. 23 ranking and they found themselves favored on the road vs Syracuse. The Yellow Jackets were going against a team that lost its best linebacker to injury and gave up 6.5 yards per carry to Ohio last week. On paper, it looked like Georgia Tech had advantages up front coming into the game.
That did not match up with reality though. Syracuse was the more physical team by a lot today and Georgia Tech leaves with their first loss of the season and a lot of things to figure out. After looking like an improved defense to start the year, Syracuse's offense (particularly the passing game) picked apart the Georgia Tech defense, which looked more like the defense of last year instead of an improved unit. The pass rush was non-existent today and the defense could not get off the field when it needed to the most.
The most surprising thing in the game though was how little the offensive line was opening up holes for the running game. Syracuse could not stop Ohio last week, but they met the challenge today vs Georgia Tech.
Georgia Tech did not quit though to their credit and almost pulled off a miraculous comeback. After falling behind 31-14 in the fourth quarter, they mounted a furious rally and were one stop away from getting the ball back with a chance to win. The special teams kept Georgia Tech in the game with a blocked field goal, blocked punt, and onside kick, but the Yellow Jackets did not play crisp on either side of the ball today in the loss.
Georgia Tech was outgained by Syracuse today 515-371, with a chunk of yardage for Georgia Tech coming on their last two drives. The Yellow Jackets allowed Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord to throw for 381 yards and four touchdowns today. Syracuse averaged 11.9 yards per completion and 6.6 yards per play. It was just a dreadful all-around day for the defense and they have a lot to figure out going forward.
The offense for Georgia Tech was also disappointing, even with the two late touchdowns. They did score 28 points, but they left plenty on the field and most surprisingly, they could not run the ball. The Yellow Jackets finished with 112 yards on 24 carries and the bulk of that came from Haynes King, who had 67 yards and two touchdowns to go along with his 259 yards passing.
There is a lot of work to be done for Georgia Tech after this disappointing performance. In all three phases, the Yellow Jackets have to be better. They are now 2-1 with a home game against VMI on the schedule.
Let's recap the game.
The defensive problems for Georgia Tech were evident from the very first drive of the game.
Syracuse got the ball first to start the game and they marched down the field with ease against Georgia Tech. One of the biggest questions I had coming into the game was how Georgia Tech would be able to match up against the Syracuse passing attack and how they could effect Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord. He picked them apart on the first drive, going seven plays for 75 yards and finding Trebor Pena in the end zone to make it 7-0.
Georgia Tech struck back quickly though. While Jamal Haynes was not able to get much traction on the ground, Haynes King did it all. He found tight end Avery Boyd for a big 1st down on 3rd and 10 and King capped the drive off by avoiding a defender and running it in for a touchdown. It looked like the Orange had King dead to rights, but he maneuvered throuhgh the defense and tied the game 7-7. It was a 10 play, 75 yard drive for Georgia Tech.
The offense for Syracuse stayed in rhythm, but they faced some adversity. McCord was able to convert a 3rd and 7 and later a 4th and 1. The drive did not end in points however. The Yellow Jackets special teams kept them in the game in the 1st half and the first big play they had was when Zeek Biggers blocked a field goal to keep the game 7-7.
With a chance to take the lead, Georgia Tech's offense went three and out. The offense played well in the first half, but they left some points and opportunities on the field.
The first quarter ended after Syracuse started their 3rd possession. The Orange held a 155-75 advantage in total yards and McCord had 125 yards passing. Aside from the blocked field goal, it was a great first quarter for the Orange. The 3rd possession for Syracuse ended with another Pena touchdown and Georgia Tech trailed 14-7.
After not being able to stop the run last week against Ohio, Syracuse did a great job in the first half. The Yellow Jackets offensive line was unable to get any push and create holes for the running backs. It was a short drive for Georgia Tech and Syracuse was back on offense looking to add to their lead.
And add to it they did. The Yellow Jackets were showing little resistance to stopping Syracuse's passing attack and McCord continued to pick them apart. After looking like a much improved defense through two weeks, this looked like the 2023 Georgia Tech defense. The Orange went 89 yards in nine plays and McCord found Oronde Gadsden for a touchdown (his third passing touchdown in the first half) and Syracuse suddenly had a two touchdown lead 21-7.
The offense badly needed a drive and they got it. King found Singleton for a huge gain on 1st down and Georgia Tech capped off a four play, 75 yard drive with King running it into the end zone again to cut the lead to 21-14.
Syracuse moved the ball down the field, but the Yellow Jackets finally found a way to get a stop on third down and force a punt. Georgia Tech made another great play on special teams by blocking a punt and giving their offense great field position and a chance to tie the game. WIth them getting the ball first coming out of the half, it was a great opporutnity for Georgia Tech to create momentum for themselves.
However, the offense came up with zero points to end the half. A lot of time ran off the clock and Georgia Tech was out of timeouts on a critical 4th down play. King found Singleton for the first down and spiked the ball with five seconds left in the half. Aidan Birr was brought on for a 45-yard field goal to cut the lead to 21-17, but he missed it a little to the right and Georgia Tech came up with zero points to end the half.
At the half, Syracuse was outgaining Georgia Tech 334-201 and McCord was 19-26 for 286 yards and three touchdowns. The Orange only had 15 carries for 48 yards, but their passing attack shredded Georgia Tech in the first half. Trebor Pena caught five passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Syracuse averaged 8.1 yards per play while Georgia Tech averaged 7.1. McCord was averaging a staggering 15 yards per completion.
King played a very good first half, going 10-13 for 130 yards and rushing for 51 and two touchdowns. Surprisingly, Jamal Haynes had 13 yards on eight carries. Singleton had three catches for 71 yards.
After coming up short on offense to end the first half, Georgia Tech needed to tie this game up considering the way the defense was playing. The worst case scenario unfolded though and the offense went three and out, giving the ball back to McCord.
On their first possession of the second half, it was business as usual for McCord and the offense. They converted key 3rd downs, including a 4th and 1 and the offense got back in the red zone. It was a disappointing end to the drive for Syracuse though, as Georgia Tech was able to come up with a stop to force a field goal. Syracuse hit the 33-yard field goal and the lead was 24-14.
The Syracuse defense continued to bottle up Georgia Tech's offense, which might have been the most surprising thing of the day. The Yellow Jackets only ran for plays and got 21 yards before they had to punt again.
It felt like Georgia Tech had to get a stop or the game would be over on the next Syracuse possession. The drive did not start off well, with McCord breaking contain and rushing for a 1st down and Syracuse got the ball to midfield. After linebacker Jackson Hamilton nearly picked off a pass on 2nd down, Georgia Tech was able to get a stop on third down and force a punt. Syracuse was soaking up a ton of clock when they had the ball and after the punt, it was already the 4th quarter.
The offense continued to sputter for Georgia Tech. Haynes King picked up one first down, but they quickly faced a 4th and short. Syracuse defensive lineman Fadil Diggs came up with a huge play and stopped the Yellow Jackets offensive on 4th down deep in their own territory. It felt like that was the end of the game for Georgia Tech if they could not get a quick stop.
The defense could not hold Syracuse to a field goal though as McCord found tight end Oronde Gadsden for the touchdown to extend the lead to 31-14. It felt like the final nail in the coffin for Georgia Tech, as they had little time left and were down three scores.
It was not it though.
Credit to the Yellow Jackets offense on the next drive as they did keep fighting. King led Georgia Tech on an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with him finding Chase Lane in the end zone to cut the lead to 31-21 and the Yellow Jackets lined up for an onside kick. Boyd recovered the ball after it hit a Syracuse defender and all of a sudden, Georgia Tech had the ball in good field position, but they had to score quickly and try to preserve their timeouts.
Score quickly they did. The Yellow Jackets went 56 yards in nine plays and Jamal Haynes scored his first touhdown of the day and all of sudden, after how bad things looked, Georgia Tech only trailed by three, 31-28, with 2:31 in the game.
Georgia Tech kicked it deep instead of trying for another onside kick and it was going to be up to the defense to get a stop. It looked like Syracuse committed a terrible mistake on 1st down when McCord was nearly picked off by Kyle Efford. After a 2nd down incompletion, Brent Key declined a penalty on Syracuse and it was 3rd and 10. Georgia Tech had a chance to get off the field and get the ball back. Syracuse was able to run the clock out from there and win the game.