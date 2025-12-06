Report: Georgia Tech OL Coach Geep Wade Leaving For Big Ten Job

For the second time this week, Georgia Tech is set to lose a valuable coach on the offensive side of the ball.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner was going to take the same position with Florida and now, it is being reported that offensive line coach Geep Wade is going to take the same position at Nebraska.

Wade has done a very good job since being hired to Brent Key's initial staff in 2023. He helped turn around what had been one of the worst offensive line units in the country and was also a very good recruiter. Wade's relationship with five star offensive tackle Josh Petty was a huge reason that Petty committed to the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech consistently ranked among the top rushing attacks in the nation and near the top in fewest sacks allowed. It will now be up to Key to find a proper replacement for Wade and to keep Georgia Tech's strong offensive line play going.

It is going to be a busy couple of weeks for Key.

Key is going to have the chance to make another good hire, but losing Faulkner and Wade is a blow for the Yellow Jackets. Faulkner has been one of the best offensive coordinators and play callers since his time in Atlanta, and he developed Haynes King into one of the nation's best quarterbacks and a Heisman candidate.

Over the summer, it was reported that Faulkner received a significant raise from Georgia Tech. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Faulkner was given a two-year contract extension that will pay him $1.5 million per year. Faulkner became one of the highest paid assistants in the ACC and among the highest-paid offensive coordinators in the country. Per Thamel, it was the largest assistant coaching contract ever given out at Georgia Tech

At the start of fall camp, this is what Faulkner had to say about getting the extension at Georgia Tech:

"Absolutely I start with Coach Key and his commitment, I can't thank him enough, and his commitment to Georgia Tech, that is the best thing about working for Coach Key, he loves this place and he wants to do everything that he can to win. He takes care of his staff, and I am just grateful for the opportunity and very understanding that we got a job to do for Georgia Tech and Coach Key. Obviously, Dr. Cabrera and what he's done and what he's done for this program over the last several years and the commitment that he's made. You know, obviously it speaks, right? So super excited, you know, other guys, obviously J Batt and what he did his two years here, and Jon Palumbo, and obviously Ryan coming on now. I mean, what better time to be at Georgia Tech? Being in this state means a lot to me. I've said that over the last couple of years. There's not another place in the world I'd rather be. I've said it, I mean it, and just really excited about, you know, what the future holds, you know, for this place."

Faulkner was also asked about being recognized as one of the top coordinators in college football:

"Well, what it says is we got great players here, we got great commitment from the head coach, all right, and we've got a great staff, right? It's not just one man. There are a lot of guys in there, you know, all the way down from obviously Geep Wade, Norval McKenzie, Chris Weinke. We've all been here now for three years together. And then Trent McKnight, the last two years, right? And then there are other guys, Dylan Dockery, A.J. Erdely, DeAndre Smelter, right? Those guys have been phenomenal in everything that we ask them to do with ideas, presenting different things. And then we obviously added Brian Bohannon, and he's a guy who's been a head coach for 13 years. Got great offensive ideas. He brings another whole, another element to, you know, to what we're trying to do, right? So we got a great staff, and that's where that goes. That's for all of us."

This year, Georgia Tech once again had one of the best offenses in the country thanks to Faulkner and King.

Now, Key is going to have to search for a new play caller to lead the offense and keep things rolling on The Flats.

