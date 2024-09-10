Report: Georgia Tech Signs Associate Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Ricky Brumfield to Extension
According to Chris Hummer at 247Sports, Georgia Tech is going to be re-signing associate head coach/special teams coordinator Ricky Brumfield to an extension, which will make him one of the highest-paid special teams coaches in the country.
More details on the contract via Hummer:
"Brumfield's extension will take him through 2026 and is at an average annual value of $425,000 a year, making him one the highest-paid special teams coaches in the country. The Yellow Jackets elevated Brumfield in February to associate head coach and gave him the cornerback room in addition to his role with special teams."
It has been a year of promotion for Brumfield as he was promoted to associate head coach back in February and was also added to the cornerback room, while still serving his role with special teams. If you take a look at the 2025 class, the Yellow Jackets have a top 15 corner in Dalen Penson and the No. 122 player nationally, according to 247sports. At the high school level, he plays for Sandy Creek and is a lockdown corner on defense and a versatile threat on offense capable of scoring on any play. Sandy Creek is considered the No. 1 team in 3A this season and he is a large reason why.
The Yellow Jackets blocked a field goal, blocked a punt, and recovered an onside kick on Saturday vs Syracuse. Georgia Tech is currently tied No.1 in the nation for blocked kicks with two.
Brumfield is one of the best special teams coordinators in the country and has led one of the best units in college football. It is a big keep for the Yellow Jackets as they continue their quest for building the program to where it once was. In terms of his resume, Brumfield graduated from Utah State in 1999. He was a two-year starter at Utah State as a wide receiver. He helped lead the Aggies to a pair of Big West Conference championships and a berth in the 1997 Humanitarian Bowl. His coaching career started at Union (KY) College where he served as the special teams coordinator/wide receivers coach from 2001-2003. He also served as special teams coordinator at Fairmont State (2004-2010), Nicholas State (2011-2012), Western Kentucky (2013-2015), Texas-San Antonio (2016-2017), Virginia (2018-2020, 2021) and Florida International (2022).
Georgia Tech has done a great job with its coaches and keeping their continuity with the program and keeping Brumfield is a huge win for the program.