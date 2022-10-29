Report: Jeff Sims Will Not Start For Georgia Tech Today

According to multiple reports, Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims will not be starting today against Florida State and will be available to use in emergency situations only.

Sims was injured in last week's game against Virginia in the first half and never returned. Backup quarterback Zach Gibson took over and had a rough outing against the Cavaliers. Gibson finished the game 10-25 for 99 yards and was sacked seven times.

True freshman Zach Pyron is likely to see his first collegiate action today Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

True freshman quarterback Zach Pyron is also going to see the field today at some point. Pyron has yet to play in a college game in his career and a road game against a good Florida State defense is a tough first game.

Georgia Tech has won two straight against Florida State and two in a row against Tallahassee. Today's test is going to be quite the challenge for interim head coach Brent Key to try and keep that streak alive. Without Sim's rushing ability, this offensive staff is going to have to put both Gibson and Pyron in a good position to make plays and have this offense moving.

Georgia Tech vs Florida State kicks off at noon today.

