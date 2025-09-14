Should Georgia Tech Be Considered The ACC Favorite After Beating Clemson?
Georgia Tech pulled off a big win on Saturday against its rival, Clemson, which had its number as of late in their games. The Yellow Jackets have shown they are a team to be reckoned with and will be a contender in the ACC. But should they be the favourite moving forward? I would say yes and no.
Reasons Why They Are
1. Defense has improved a lot under defensive coordinator Blake Gideon- Yes, because they have an even better defense than last year that truly plays complementary football. When the offense struggled to move the ball, the defense consistently made stops and plays, regaining possession of the ball and putting the offense back on the field. The defense has carried the day early in the season. When the offense has had turnovers or miscues, the defense is there to lift up the group. It may be early too say, but this is a championship-level defense that can take this Yellow Jackets program to new heights in the Brent Key era.
2. Georgia Tech’s physicality- The Yellow Jackets are still that smash-mouth physical team on the offensive side of the ball that can wear on you late in games. Clemson got a good taste of it late in the game on the final possession. While their defensive front is talented and makes a lot of plays, they were able to move down the field and get into field goal position to win the game. The Yellow Jackets have done this consistently among the college football elite and make sure to give the college football elite problems. Nothing replicates a physically imposing offense. You either have it or you don’t
3. One of the best running back rooms- The Yellow Jackets also have one of the best duos in the country out of the backfield in Jamal Haynes and Malachi Hosley. Together, they are off to a good start of the season despite limited production yesterday against Clemson. They are both big plays waiting to happen and are dangerous in the open field with the ball in their hands. I expect both to bounce back in a big way against Temple next Saturday.
4. Head coach Brent Key- Key truly coaches at a high level against the best the ACC has to offer. Georgia Tech is 7-1 under coach Key against ACC-ranked opponents. An incredible record from their head man that shows they play their best ball when they need to the most. Coach Key has pulled off a number of memorable wins, especially at home. 2023 against ranked North Carolina, last year’s home win against then-ranked No. 4 Miami, and then the full culmination on Saturday against No. 12 Clemson. He talked about the moment for him and his team.
"Wins are all sweet. They really are, there's not a game played that you don't have some adversity. We're the poster childs without this year so far, but look, that's a, that's a dang good football team, I mean, Dabo has been there 17 years now, nine conference championships, two national championships. That's the premier team in the league for the last 12 years. It was not going to be an easy feat; they never are. Those are-- they got really good players, really good players. We got pretty good players, too,” said Key.
Reasons Why They Aren’t
1. Miami Hurricanes- I would say no because you still have to consider the Miami Hurricanes, who are playing really good football right now and just smoked USF en route to a 49-12 victory. The Hurricanes look like the real deal and will be a favorite until they are knocked off. The Hurricanes have the trenches on both sides of the ball to match up with Georgia Tech, led on offense by Francis Mauigoa and defensively by Reuben Bain Jr. Now, the Yellow Jackets don’t play Miami this season and wouldn’t get a chance to prove it unless they met up in the ACC Championship Game.
2. Vertical Passing Game Still Cause For Concern- The vertical passing game still is a work in progress, and to truly knock off the best teams in the country who will be in the playoffs, this is an area that must improve. You need those big plays down the field and to keep a defense honest. Georgia Tech has all the playmakers at their disposal to make this happen. They just need to hit on this more consistently. It would truly take this offense to the next level and one that is impossible to stop when it gets rolling.
Biggest Takeaway: Georgia Tech deserves to be in the conversation as a contender in the ACC for supremacy, especially after their victory over Clemson. To say they are an outright favorite at the moment may be premature, but they have all they need to get to where they want to be at the end of the season.