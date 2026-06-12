Six Georgia Tech Players Make Phil Steele Preseason All-ACC List

Phil Steele, a prominent college football analyst and revered figure, released his preseason all-conference teams. For the Yellow Jackets, six players made the list, and some of the names you are surprised to see on there, while others finally got some recognition who deserved. The names who made the list are Aidan Birr, Malachi Carney, Justice Haynes, Ethan MacKenny, Gaving Harris, and E.J. Lightsey. Let’s take a closer look to see where they ranked.

Birr was one of the best kickers in the sport a season ago, and he played a key part in helping the Yellow Jackets secure victories. He was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award, which is awarded annually to the best kicker in college football. He hit a Georgia Tech school record 25 field goals. Birr was extremely accurate as well, going 25-29, and looks to be even better in the fall. Birr already has his mind on increasing the distance of his kicks and being even better in 2026.

“I think I can. I mean, two springs ago I hit that 62-yarder, and I think I can hit some long ones in the games, especially with the adrenaline. But I mean, just, you know, the long kicks are all; it's kind of a skill. Like, you can work on them all the time, but I think it comes from making them. Like, you gotta make them in the games, and then you feel more comfortable with them. And like Turbo or Coach Salem always says, like, you know, it's like a long P-A-T. You know, it doesn't feel like it when you're out there for like a 55-yarder, but you know, you just gotta kick it the same as you kick every kick,” said Birr.

He headlines the list for the Yellow Jackets.

Carney was named preseason first-team after a productive junior campaign. He would win All-ACC honorable mention as a right tackle. In 2026, he will move inside and occupy the right guard spot. Carney is primed for another big-time season and should be one of the better offensive linemen this year for the Yellow Jackets. Carney was named a second-team All-ACC preseason selection.

Haynes comes as no surprise after the season he had with Michigan last year, rushing for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns. He gives this offense something they haven’t had before, which is a constant home run threat and a player who can take it the distance whenever he touches it. Last season, Haynes averaged 7.1 yards per carry and was one of the best running backs before his injury derailed his season. He comes in as a second-team All-ACC selection.

MacKenny is the second offensive lineman to join the list for the Yellow Jackets. After a solid season as the left tackle and manning the spot without any issues, MacKenny has the attention of national pundits and should be in a position to land an All-ACC bid this year if he does everything he is supposed to and dominates at the level we know he can.

Harris is probably one of the most intriguing players who made this list for the Yellow Jackets. He gives them a component to this offense they have never had at tight end, which is an elite pass catcher. Harris flashed throughout the spring his ability to make big plays, make defenders miss, and even dominate the defense. He will be one of the more exciting players to watch for Georgia Tech because if he has a big year, it will only make the offense open up more and be able to operate at a higher level. He comes in as a preseason third-team All-ACC selection.

Finally, E.J Lightsey is a name that finally gets some of the respect he deserves, coming in as a third-team preseason All-ACC by Steele. Lightsey showed last year in some of the biggest games, like against Georgia, that he can play his best football. If he can play with that same sport of tenacity and physicality, then the Yellow Jackets should be a much better team defensively. Lightsey finished second on the team with 76 tackles. Georgia Tech will need an enforcer at the linebacker spot, and what better name than Lightsey, with it being his final year. He is ready for the moment, and now finally getting some looks.

While it has been an offseason where the Yellow Jackets have been slept on in terms of rankings, they should shock a lot of people. The six names on this list prove they have a lot more talent than people think they do, and the selections prove that theory right.