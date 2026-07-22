Three Burning Questions Georgia Tech's Offensive Line Must Answer in Fall Camp

Georgia Tech's offensive line has largely flown under the radar this offseason. There were some concerns raised in the spring. Today, we look at three burning questions that face them heading into fall camp.

1. Do they truly have depth?

We saw in the spring game that the defensive line absolutely got to work against the Yellow Jackets' offensive line and made play after play. One concern is the second unit and whether it is good enough if a starter goes down with an injury.

There are some names that could make a difference, like Courtlin Heard, Courtney Heard, Markell Samuel, Favour Edwin, and Jordan Floyd. However, we need to see more out of these players, especially in fall camp, so they can make an impact in the spring, make plays, and open up run lanes against a deep and stout defensive line.

2. Can this new offensive line be dominant?

Georgia Tech will have three new offensive starters this season on the offensive line in Kevin Peay Jr, Joseph Ionata, and Jameson Riggs. They will pair with Malachi Carney, who moves from tackle to right guard, and Ethan MacKenny, who is coming off an injury. It takes time for things to gel on an offensive line, especially with new faces. We saw even last year it took Georgia Tech some time to gel as an offensive line with its starting five.

I expect this season to be no different. With some of the opponents you have to play this season, like Clemson, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Georgia, and Pittsburgh, you need your offensive line to be dominant and impose its will. Head coach Brent Key made it a priority to add size and girth and lamented the poor play at the position. Now, we have to see if they can dominate and be a force. The first test will be against the improving and talented defensive line in camp.

3. Will Allen Mogridge elevate this unit?

Offensive line coach Allen Mogridge came in this offseason after former offensive line coach Geep Wade departed for Nebraska. Mogridge is known as a fiery yet extremely talented coach at the position. For the Yellow Jackets to elevate as a program, the offensive line must take a step forward. The investment is there with the talent coming in and the use of the transfer portal.

Now the question is: can Mogridge turn this into a top unit in the country and one that is feared and respected? That is important because you are going to face a number of good defensive lines that are going to look to cause chaos and havoc. You’re going to need to be able to handle that and elevate against good competition. For Mogridge, if he can elevate this unit, they could be a force to be reckoned with.