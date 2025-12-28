Social Media Reacts to Incredible Pop Tarts Bowl Ending Between Georgia Tech and BYU

At halftime of the Pop Tarts Bowl, it looked like Georgia Tech was in complete control against BYU. The Yellow Jackets were leading 21-10 heading into the locker room and were getting the ball to start the second half.

Then things got sideaways.

A fumble in the redzone, a blocked field goal, and an interception (plus poor time management) on the last drive of the game allowed BYU to score 15 unanswered points and win the Pop Tarts Bowl against the Yellow Jackets 25-21. BYU spoiled Georgia Tech's chances of winning their 10th game of the season and sent the Yellow Jackets to their 4th loss in the last five games.

As expected, social media was filled with excitement and reactions at the end of the game:

The Pop Tarts Bowl was awesome, non CFP Bowl games can still be awesome! — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 27, 2025

FINAL: BYU 25, Georgia Tech 21



* BYU finishes 12-2

* First 12-win season since 2001

* 23 total wins the last two seasons

* Four 10-win seasons in the last six years.



BYU: Most underrated college football program in America.



BY. FAR. 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/OrkqmT7pez — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) December 28, 2025

The next time somebody calls a bowl game “meaningless,” show them this @PopTartsBowl between BYU and Georgia Tech.



Bowl games rock. — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) December 27, 2025

BYU QB Bear Bachmeier in the Pop-Tarts Bowl win over Georgia Tech:



27-38

325 Yards

1 TD

1 INT

71% Completion pic.twitter.com/AVss5VDIBk — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 28, 2025

So many thoughts about the playcalling and clock management in the final 2 minutes.



At this point, just can't thank Haynes King enough for what he's done to elevate the Institute. It's a painful way to end it, but in a way that's the only way to feel Georgia Tech Football — From the Rumble Seat to the Pop Tarts Bowl!!! (@FTRSBlog) December 28, 2025

Georgia Tech keeps going for the end zone when it doesn't need to. Had your timeouts. Lot of room to work still. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 27, 2025

Gut-wrenching ending for Haynes King and Georgia Tech on the final play of his career, falling just short of 10 wins this year. But what a treat it has been to cover Haynes and this team all year. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) December 28, 2025

FINAL: BYU 25, Georgia Tech 21.



A tough one for the Jackets — outgained BYU on the ground and stayed efficient on 4th down, but couldn’t overcome the Cougars’ 325 passing yards. BYU scored 15 unanswered points in the second half. pic.twitter.com/FckZXrJoUO — 680 The Fan (@680TheFan) December 28, 2025

Georgia Tech has missed several opportunities to put this game away. — Garrett Chapman (@gchapatl) December 27, 2025

Georgia Tech’s time management and play calling awareness on that final drive was some of the worst that I can recall — Rob Donaldson (@RobDFB) December 27, 2025

Tough Ending

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs out of the pocket against the BYU Cougars during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

For much of the game, Georgia Tech led a team that some argued should have been in the college football playoff, but they were just not able to put them away at the end.

Coming out of the half, Georgia Tech had a chance to go up three scores and really put a chokehold on the game, but a 3rd and goal fumble from true freshman Jordan Allen gave BYU the ball back. Despite that play, Georgia Tech was able to get the ball back quickly with an interception from Rodney Shelley in the end zone and get the momentum back for the Yellow Jackets.

The Yellow Jackets had a chance to put that drive behind them and try to get a three score lead. They drove down and got in scoring position, but Aidan Birr, who has not had much trouble with blocked field goals this season, had a kicked block and momentum once again had a sudden swing in BYU's favor.

The Cougars finally cashed in on the mistakes from Georgia Tech by driving the ball 80 yards in 11 plays, taking nearly five minutes off the clock and punching it in the end zone. The next two drives from Georgia Tech would result in three and outs and that gave way to BYU taking the lead for good.

King led his final drive as a Yellow Jacket and had a chance to win the game for Georgia Tech. He found Eric Rivers for a massive gain on 4th down to get Georgia Tech into scoring position, but an interception just a few plays later would end the game.

