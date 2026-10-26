SP+ Predicts Final Score For Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh Matchup In Week 9

Georgia Tech is looking to rebound in a major way this upcoming week with its matchup vs rival Pittsburgh. The Yellow Jackets will be looking to avenge a loss last season they suffered to the Panthers that ended their hopes of making it to the ACC Championship game. This season is a little different with both the Panthers and the Yellow Jackets bringing in losing streaks to this matchup. Both teams need a win, and for Georgia Tech this win could help the team move in a better direction.

Georgia Tech is a favorite by the sportsbooks and most power rating systems ahead of Saturday’s game, including ESPN analyst Bill Connelly's SP+. For those that don't know, here is how Connelly describes what SP+ is: "As always: SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking."

Georgia Tech opens as a big underdog on the road vs Pittsburgh. Connelly has a projected 33-22 win for Pittsburgh over the Yellow Jackets .He gives Pittsburgh a 77% chance to win the game over Georgia Tech. ESPN FPI gives Georgia Tech just a 15.9% chance to win on the road and get its second conference win of the year.. Draft Kings also has the Yellow Jackets as a seven point underdog on the road in Pittsburgh.

Can Georgia Tech rekindle the magic from last season?





Georgia Tech has just won two games this season and after finishing the season 1-4 in 2025. It has been a struggle this season, and while the Yellow Jackets have a new roster this year they are looking to find ways to get back to how they were a year ago. While they won’t win nine games or be how they were last season, one of the biggest components they are missing is execution. Georgia Tech simply hasn’t done it at a high level in 2026. It’s been something that has ailed them and contributed to just a two win season so far. With the tough schedule that awaits them, can they get back to executing at a high level.

“Everything from the point of going out and being able to execute. And, look, it doesn't matter if you have a good week of practice. I thought we had a good week of practice. I thought we had a really good end to the week of practice. And you go out there and you don't execute. And when I say execute, I'm talking about everyone. Everyone. All of our jobs are to go out there to coach, to adjust, to correct and put players to play, all those things.

And that's where I'm really holding off of saying exactly where it's at because what I don't want to do is get up here and talk about the execution of it and you've got guys playing and they were in the position they were supposed to be in but they weren't the right call. Does that make sense? And vice versa. So I'm going to be very – I'm going to stay very generic with that part because I know what I saw on the field. But when you're looking at something like this, guys, it's that embarrassing of a loss. I want to be very careful with the words I choose and how I address this,” said Key.