SP+ Predicts Final Score For Georgia Tech vs Stanford Matchup In Week 4

Georgia Tech returns to action Saturday night in the late window against the Stanford Cardinal. Georgia Tech has a good chance to pick up its first conference win and get back to .500 through four games. Let’s take a closer look.

The Yellow Jackets are currently favored at FanDuel Sportsbook and most power-rating systems ahead of Saturday’s game, including ESPN analyst Bill Connelly's SP+.

For those who don't know, here is how Connelly describes what SP+ is: "As always: SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking."

Georgia Tech opens as a favorite against Stanford on the road and they are given a 72% win probability against the Cardinal. Connelly has a projected win for the Yellow Jackets, 30-20.

WEEK 4 SP+ PICKS



Texas 29, Tennessee 28

LSU 27, A&M 23

Oregon 30, USC 29

Georgia 31, OU 18

Michigan 23.2, Iowa 22.9!

Mizzou 27.1, Miss St 26.6!

Indiana 35, Northwestern 14

Ohio State 37, Illinois 16

Utah 29, Iowa St 20

Bama 30, S Caro 21



Full list: https://t.co/hE9ryDBYrH pic.twitter.com/RRdhLvtN4B — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) September 20, 2026

Can the Yellow Jackets Get Consecutive Wins?

Georgia Tech defeated Mercer last week in a dominant 44-11 home win. I think one of the biggest questions is if they can carry that momentum on the road against Stanford. Georgia Tech has continued to have slow starts to games this season.

On Saturday, they went three-and-out in two of their first three possessions. You can’t have a start that slow against the Cardinals and expect to win. The Yellow Jackets need to get out to an early lead and be in control.

"We definitely need to improve red zone touchdowns. I think we were three or four scoring touchdowns in the red area. We had the one down the one and kind of pickled around down there and went backwards. Ended up getting a field goal out of it. Then much better creating explosives down the field.

Whether it was a go ball right before halftime, that two minute before the half. You guys heard me talk about the two minute before the half situation. Haven't been able to capitalize on that. You know, we got to stop on defense where we get the ball back and push the ball down the field. That was really good. So we're better in explosives, points per possession, and then we're plus two in the turnovers today. So, again, all factors of things that affect the outcome of football game," said Key.

Saturday marks the official start of ACC play. For the Yellow Jackets, it poses an opportunity to get back to .500 for the season and get a much-needed backup a quarter of the way through the season. They can hit a reset, and then get back to play and finish the season strong. It starts with handling business vs. Stanford first, and if they can, they have a good chance to get back on track.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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