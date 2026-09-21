Georgia Tech Bowl Projections: Did The Win Over Mercer Change The Yellow Jackets Outlook?

Georgia Tech is in the win column.

The Yellow Jackets defeated Mercer on Saturday to move to 1-2 this season, and now Georgia Tech is going to dive into conference play. They will take a long road trip this weekend to Stanford to face the Cardinal, who are also 1-2 and coming off a blowout loss to Duke.

It would be silly to suggest a win over a Mercer team shifts the big picture a lot for Georgia Tech, but this Saturday's game against Stanford might be a telling game for this program. Stanford was picked to finish at the bottom of the ACC this season, and if the Yellow Jackets can't get a win or look better than they have so far this season, that might send their season in the wrong direction. Get a win heading into the bye week, and a bowl remains a possibility.

Latest Projections

Sep 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Debron Gatling (6) runs after a catch for a touchdown against the Mercer Bears in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CBS Sports: Sun Bowl vs. Arizona

Sports Illustrated: No bowl game

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura: No bowl game

ESPN's Mark Schlabach: Gasparilla Bowl vs. Tulane

There has not been a lot of change from the national perspective when it comes to Georgia Tech.

Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fischer does not have the Yellow Jackets in the field, same for ESPN's Kyle Bonagura.

The most notable change did come from CBS Sports analyst Brad Crawford, who put the Yellow Jackets in the Sun Bowl against Arizona. Arizona is 2-1 this season, with their lone loss to BYU.

My Projection

I still have not seen enough from Georgia Tech to where I can safely project them to make a bowl. They did some things better in the win over Mercer, such as getting Justice Haynes going on the ground, forcing two turnovers, and sacking the quarterback three times, there were some persisting issues that have been there in all three games this season.

The offensive line was dealing with issues, but it still struggled to get consistent push. Haynes had some nice runs, but the Yellow Jackets run game as a whole still struggled.

The run defense is still the biggest issue. Mercer clearly wanted to run the football, carrying it for 46 times compared to 14 passing attempts and they nearly totaled 200 yards. Stanford has not been able to run it this season, but you can bet that will be a goal of theirs on Saturday night.

I think the path remains the same for Georgia Tech if they hope to get to a bowl game. The most feasible path is beating Stanford, Duke, Boston College, Wake Forest, and either Clemson or Pittsburgh. Could the Yellow Jackets beat either Virginia Tech or Louisville? They are not so good that the game is impossible to win, but both programs have gotten off to strong starts this season and Georgia Tech will be hard-pressed to win those games.

First things first, Georgia Tech must beat Stanford this weekend to head into the bye week with a little bit of momentum and improve their chances of making a bowl game.