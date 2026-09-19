Instant Takeaways From Georgia Tech's 44-11 Victory Over Mercer On Saturday

Georgia Tech got its first win of the season against the Mercer Bears. The Yellow Jackets produced their highest scoring output of the season and moved to 1-2 this year. They will face Stanford next week in their first ACC game of the year.

Here are the big takeaways from today's game.

1. Justice Haynes Has Another Big Game

Sep 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) runs the ball against the Mercer Bears in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Haynes has put together back-to-back good games for the Yellow Jackets. After scoring two touchdowns vs. Tennessee, Haynes followed it up with another big game on the ground. He finished with 22 carries, 141 yards, and two touchdowns.

Haynes also had two catches for 26 yards and a touchdown. His receiving touchdown got things started for the Yellow Jackets and was their first score of the game. One of his best runs came on a 31-yard scamper where he beat the defense outside and outran them to the end zone. He’s been one of the positives this season for the Yellow Jackets as they have tried to figure things out

2. The offensive line continues to have major issues

This group's production remains a mystery, and it is far too inconsistent. There were several starters out, including Ethan MacKenny and Jameson Riggs. Regardless, Georgia Tech still wasn’t creating much of a push against the Mercer defensive line. The drive where it was most apparent was the one before the half: the Yellow Jackets had a chance to score a touchdown, but a holding penalty, a false start, and a lack of push forced them to settle for a field goal.

Yes, the offensive line got it together in the second half, but it struggled a ton in the first half, managing just 54 yards on the ground. Things did get going in the second half, but when you play teams in the ACC, it has to start much earlier than that. Several starters were that. Georgia Tech needs to showcase the second-half offensive line more and show that at they can get a hat on a hat and create push.

3. Georgia Tech gets offense going

It wasn’t pretty, but the Yellow Jackets got things going, especially with several explosive plays in the run game and pass. Jaiven Plummer, a former California transfer, caught a 37-yard touchdown pass before the half. Dalen Penson had two 20-yard catches early in the game. Debron Gatling, who hasn’t gotten much playing time, added a 33-yard touchdown reception. Mendoza went 15-for-21 for 249 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Mendoza hit on several big passes and looked more comfortable on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets finished with 410 total yards. Now the big test comes if they can do it again next week against Stanford with

4. Run defense issues persist



Overall, the Yellow Jackets gave up 165 yards on the ground. Zahmari Paldode-Gary led the way with 71 yards on 15 carries. JD Pickles ran for 52 yards in the third quarter alone and gashed the Yellow Jackets for big gains down the middle. Georgia Tech has simply been unable to stop the run this season and has had their fair share of struggles defending the run.

In the first game, they gave up 181 to Colorado. In the second game, they gave up 299 rushing yards to Tennessee. The Yellow Jackets continue to be one of the worst units defending the run and the issues remain no matter who they play.

5. A big game for reserves

Jaiven Plummer had the 37-yard touchdown reception. Debron Gatling added a 33-yard touchdown catch, which was the first of his career. LB Melvin Jordan was active all game long and finished with five tackles and a tackle for a loss. True freshman LB CJ Gamble recorded his first career interception on a beautifully anticipated screen pass.

True freshman linebacker Braylon Outlaw recorded three tackles and a tackle for loss. All of these players played a major role on Saturday and could see their roles increase as the season goes on, especially if they continue to play at a high level.

6. Defense finally forced turnovers

Much of the emphasis with this ne- look defense led by defensive coordinator Jason Semore has been aggressive and attack-style, and one that would force turnovers. They didn’t have any in those first games of the season. However, on Saturday they forced two of them. One was a Tawfiq Thomas strip that Christian Speakman recovered. A true freshman linebacker, CJ Gamble, made the other play by anticipating a screen pass and picking it off. If he could have stayed on his feet, it probably would have been an interception returned for a touchdown.

Noah Carter nearly forced a third turnover in the fourth quarter after he got loose and hit the quarterback, knocking the ball free. Noah Carter nearly forced a third turnover in the fourth quarter after he got loose and hit the quarterback, knocking the ball free. It is a good sign to see turnovers. Now they have to carry that into the next game. them