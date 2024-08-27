SP+ Predicts Georgia Tech vs Georgia State Final Score
Georgia Tech is coming off of a big win vs Florida State, but now they are turning their focus to Georgia State, who is making the short trip over to Bobby Dodd Stadium to face the Yellow Jackets for the first time in program history. It will be the first game for the Panthers under new head coach Dell McGee and they are going to be fired up for a chance to face Georgia Tech.
Most Sportsbooks have Georgia Tech as a near three touchdown favorite going into Saturday's game, but Bill Connelly's SP+ likes Georgia State to cover this weekend, even though it is just by a little. SP+ is projecting Georgia Tech to win 39-21 and it gives the Yellow Jackets an 87% chance to win the game on Saturday.
What exactly is SP+? Here is how Connelly himself describes it:
"As always, these are based on three primary factors: returning production (final rankings for which you can find at the bottom of this piece), recent recruiting and recent history. How good have you been recently? Whom do you have coming back? How good are the players replacing those you don't have coming back? That's loosely what we ask when we're setting expectations for a team; it's also what these projections attempt to do objectively.
As always: SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking, and, along those same lines, these projections aren't intended to be a guess at what the AP Top 25 will look like at the end of the year. These are simply early offseason power rankings based on the information we have been able to gather to date."
Georgia Tech is sure to get the best shot from Georgia State on Saturday and they will need to be prepared to win this game by the margin they are favored by.