SP+ Projects Georgia Tech Football vs VMI Final Score
After losing on the road to Syracuse, Georgia Tech is looking to bounce back at home on Saturday vs VMI. This is going to be a game that Georgia Tech is going to be favored to win by quite a lot on Saturday, probably the most they will be favored by the entire season. It will be a chance to work on some of their problems from last Saturday, namely the running game and the passing defense. Now, dominating VMI is not an indicator that all is well for the Yellow Jackets, but it would give them a boost heading into next Saturday's game vs Louisville.
When looking at the game this Saturday, ESPN College Football Analyst Bill Connelly's SP+ rankings have Georgia Tech favored by a lot this Saturday. SP+ is projecting Georgia Tech to win by a score of 53-11 and gives them a 100% chance to win the game. Now, obviously, nobody has a 100% chance to win any game, but it does show you how big of a favorite Georgia Tech is on Saturday.
What exactly is SP+? Here is how Connelly himself describes it:
"As always, these are based on three primary factors: returning production (final rankings for which you can find at the bottom of this piece), recent recruiting and recent history. How good have you been recently? Whom do you have coming back? How good are the players replacing those you don't have coming back? That's loosely what we ask when we're setting expectations for a team; it's also what these projections attempt to do objectively.
As always: SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking, and, along those same lines, these projections aren't intended to be a guess at what the AP Top 25 will look like at the end of the year. These are simply early offseason power rankings based on the information we have been able to gather to date."