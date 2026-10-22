Three Key Matchups That Will Determine Saturdays Matchup Vs Boston College For Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech is back home and will face their rival Boston College on Saturday. Georgia Tech is looking to rebound after suffering a loss on the road to Virginia Tech. The Eagles are coming off a big win over Pittsburgh last week. For the Yellow Jackets, consistency has been one of the big things said this week to help them not face lulls and tough stretches. We will see if they can iron things out at home. For now, we take a look at three key matchups that could determine who wins on Saturday.

Georgia Tech Pass Offense vs Boston College Pass Defense

Georgia Tech QB Alberto Mendoza recently threw for a career-high 335 yards against Virginia Tech. It seems like the offense has finally caught their groove and for the most part they can hit on big plays and touchdowns. Now, they just have to avoid lulls in half or doing quarters and they should be able to put up even more points. Georgia Tech is ranked at the No.44 pass offense averaging 254.7 yards per game. You look at the emergence of Jordan Allen and how good Mendoza has been getting the ball to Kevin Roche Jr and Dalen Penson plus the explosive plays that Javien Plummer and Debron Gatling have given, a consistent explosive offense is on the horizon. Boston College has also struggled against the pass, and is the No.92 pass defense in the country giving up 210.3 yards per game. This is another area that the Yellow Jackets can exploit and use to their advantage.

Georgia Tech defense vs Boston College QB Mason McKenzie

Georgia Tech has struggled creating turnovers this year and only have six this season. One is an interception and five are fumble recoveries. They have struggled mightily in this area. They will face a quarterback that is more prone to turnovers in McKenzie. The Boston College quarterback has seven interceptions this season and threw two in the latest win over the Pittsburgh Panthers. Oftentimes he can telegraph his throws and predetermine where he is going with the football. While the Yellow Jackets have had some struggles in coverage this season, they also have been in position for some plays on the ball. Think of Tae Harris, Jaylen Mbakwe, Kelvin Hill, Trae Stevenson Jr, and Cayman Spaulding as a couple of players who could take advantage. The key in this matchup will be the pressure the Yellow Jackets can create. We saw in the second half of the last game, the Yellow Jackets defensive line exploited the Virginia Tech offensive line. As Key said in his Tuesday press conference, the Yellow Jackets didn’t do a whole lot differently to affect the passer but threw different looks. That may be something they have to do to change up looks and speed up McKenzie, which could be advantageous. Turnovers have been something on the mind of the Yellow Jackets defense.

“I definitely feel like those turnovers are coming and I feel like with us just keep doing what we're doing and keep putting more pressure on the quarterback each week and getting better and better. I feel like those pressures are and sacks and all that definitely going to come,” said Bradford.

Can the Yellow Jackets finally cash in?

Georgia Tech Rushing Attack vs Boston College Run Defense

This is another matchup that is advantageous for the Yellow Jackets on Saturday. While the Yellow Jackets don’t have a highly ranked rushing offense (coming in at No.110), the last few weeks they have started to figure things out and their offensive line is improving. Don’t just take my word for it, head coach Brent Key also pointed it out, and the play of his offensive line.

The first time I saw an offensive line, they came out and played competitive football together. I think that those guys played the best game they've played. Played collectively, played together. They played their absolute tails off. And y'all know, and everybody knows, that I'm the first one to get here and say if they don't, especially that group, right? But that took time. That took time because every week was new,” said Key.

Now why is that important? Well, for one it looks like the Yellow Jackets are finally starting to get healthy on the offensive line with more players returning and coming back. It’s making a difference especially when you look at last game and how effective the Yellow Jackets are rushing the ball. Trelain Maddox averaged nearly nine yards per carry. Coming into the game against Boston College, if Georgia tech cleans more on the running game this could be their highest output this season. Boston College struggled against the run and have the No.94 rush defense, giving up 159.5 yards per game. If the Yellow Jackets are consistent with running ball, they have a strong chance to win this game.