Staff Predictions for Georgia Tech vs. Louisville: Do the Yellow Jackets Stand A Chance?

Georgia Tech faces a tall task on Saturday against the Louisville Cardinals and will have to have a lot go their way to pull off the upset. Let’s take a look at one aspect of the game they must stop and how the staff sees the game playing out.

Will Georgia Tech fix its ability to defend a Dual Threat Quarterback?

We saw a few weeks ago the Yellow Jackets get torched by Boston College on the ground with 399 rushing yards and five touchdowns. They couldn’t defend the RPO, and Mason McKenzie and Bo MacCormack both had career days against the Yellow Jackets.

It was more of the same against Pittsburgh, with running back Damon Ferguson Jr. rushing for 185 yards and two touchdowns. On Saturday, they will face the best rushing attack they have seen all season and a dual-threat quarterback who is top-tier, Lincoln Kienholz. This season, he has rushed for 313 yards and 11 touchdowns. Kienholz is a major threat anywhere on the field, and especially in the red zone. This will be something to watch to see if the Yellow Jackets can slow him down or if he will have a career day.

“Dual-threat quarterbacks are a major challenge. That's what makes college football so entertaining. It's what gives. Any team, an opportunity to win on any given Saturday in college football, that guy is a big reason. And when you've got plus-one runs, whether it's a pull it down and scramble on a pass, whether it's a read-type play or it's a designed quarterback run, I mean, really, it's a totally different type of responsibility-driven defense that you have to have and be disciplined. You've got to be disciplined. You can't just go and try to make plays. Everybody's got to do their job. They've got to focus in and win their one-on-one. But do it within the scheme of what we're trying to get done on defense,” said Key.

Staff Predictions

Me and Jackson are rolling on our picks in the last three weeks and have nailed them. With another game on Saturday, we take a look on how we see the game turning out.

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Jackson Caudell (publisher, 6-2 record)- Louisville 48, Georgia Tech 23

Georgia Tech has a brutal four-game end to the season, and Louisville is not a great matchup for the Yellow Jackets. They are elite at running the ball and have an explosive offense that is going to put a large number on this Yellow Jackets defense. Georgia Tech is going to have to find a way to win in a shootout if it wants to pull off the upset, but given how this unit has played this season, you can't trust them to do that. This game could get ugly on Saturday night.

Final Score: Louisville 48, Georgia Tech 23

Najeh Wilkins (writer, 5-3 record)- Louisville 41, Georgia Tech 10

Georgia Tech has lost three consecutive game, and simply haven’t had enough answers for the problems they have faced this season. It seems like when one problem is solved, another one arises. One of the biggest issues has been run defense.

They face one of the top rushing attacks in the country on Saturday with Keyjuan Brown returning home from where it all started at the high school ranks in the state of Georgia. You add the dual-threat ability of Lincoln Kienholz and it will likely be a long day for the Yellow Jackets in defending the Cardinals. I think they role and its a long day on Saturday for the Yellow Jackets.

Final Score: Louisville 41, Georgia Tech 10