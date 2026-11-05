The Most Important Quotes From Brent Key In Final Press Conference Before Louisville 

Georgia Tech is back home and will host a surging Louisville team on the Flats on Saturday. In his final press conference of the week, head coach Brent Key talked to the media. Here are the most important things he had to say.

On Louisville

Coach Key praised Louisville quarterback Lincoln Keinholz, what he brings to the table, and why the Yellow Jackets have to be aligned a certain way to succeed.

“You said it right there, you gotta keep your eyes on the spot. Well, first you gotta get aligned, you gotta get the call, you gotta get aligned. You got to get in the right stance, get your cleats set, have your eyes in the right spots. You know, I think you've heard me say a lot of times, such a, I mean, what, 90%, I think, of defensive busts, mistakes, big plays against defense come from everything that happens before the snap. You know, having the right keys, right responsibilities,”said Key.

On the running game struggles

Georgia Tech has struggled to run the football despite having a really good running back room. It goes back to the offensive line not being able to get enough push, and rushing lanes closing down quickly. Coach Key was blunt about the run game over the last few weeks.

“No, it's not good. It's not consistent. We've talked about all week, we have to win our one-on-ones. We have to do it collectively together and be able to execute what we're doing.

Running backs have to hit the right holes. We've got to block them the right way. Tight ends have to execute and do their job. You don't see explosive runs. Explosive runs come from, you know, receivers, tight ends, those guys getting downfield and getting blocks, blocking support.

You know, when that safety comes down and makes a play at two yards, one yard, probably not aligned, that's supposed to block him. You know, so it's all of them. It's everyone. It's the quarterback carrying out fakes. It's the quarterback holding one, even if you're not, if you don't pull it, I mean, you hold one with a fake. All right, running back's hitting the right landmarks. If a play's supposed to be a bounce play, don't run it inside. If it's supposed to be an inside play, don't bounce it outside. All right, yeah, it might be a three-yard gain. It might be a two-yard gain. All right, one out of ten, you might bounce one outside, and it might be an explosive run. But there might be five negative plays there as well.

The discipline to do your job. And to do it with a high sense of urgency, the discipline to go out and execute your assignment, and then have the mental and physical toughness to go out and do it every single play. You've got to put it all together. We need to find a way to run the football more efficiently than we've done to this point,” said Key.

No declaration on a starter for Saturday

On Tuesday, Coach Key hinted at a decision of who the starting quarterback would be, and it would be decided on Thursday. However, he didn’t reveal a starter and kept it short when answering the question. Something we will find out on Saturday.

“Yeah, at the end of the day, we're going to do the best thing to give us a chance to win the football game. That's what everything circles around. Talked about that pretty in-depth on Tuesday and after the game of, you know, the planning for the future, but giving everything to the guys and folks to win football games, right, and to improve our team. But, you know, there's nothing that gives us the best chance to go out and have success and improve as an offense,” said Key.

On defending a dual-threat quarterback in Lincoln Kienholz

Coach Key continued to harp on the challenges of facing a dual-threat quarterback an all it can bring to the table. Discipline was a word that came to mind for the Yellow Jackets who have had their issues defending dual-threat quarterbacks this season.

“Dual-threat quarterbacks are a major challenge. That's what makes college football so entertaining. It's what gives. Any team, an opportunity to win on any given Saturday in college football, that guy is a big reason. And when you've got plus-one runs, whether it's a pull it down and scramble on a pass, whether it's a read-type play or it's a designed quarterback run, I mean, really, it's a totally different type of responsibility-driven defense that you have to have and be disciplined. You've got to be disciplined. You can't just go and try to make plays. Everybody's got to do their job. They've got to focus in and win their one-on-one. But do it within the scheme of what we're trying to get done on defense,” said Key.

On Malachi Hosley being done for the year



No declaration on Malachi Hosley, who has been out for a while for the Yellow Jackets. There is still no timeline on when he will return, and remains up in the air.

“No, I don't know that. If it is, it could be at the very end. But I don't mean, not expecting it. But, again, it's not one you say, hey, he's out for the whole year definite. But not truly not expecting it. But if it does, it would be a pleasant surprise,” said Key.