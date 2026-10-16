Staff Predictions For Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech: Can the Yellow Jackets Get Consecutive Wins?

Georgia Tech is headed out to Blacksburg for a major contest against Virginia Tech that will have a lot to do with conference standings. The Yellow Jackets only have one conference loss. The Hokies have two conference losses. Neither can afford to get another if they want to stay in contention, which makes the matchup even more important. Let’s take a look at how the Georgia Tech on SI staff sees the game turning out.

Will Georgia Tech RB Depth be good enough?

One of the biggest questions going into this game is how the running back room will look on Saturday with so many injuries. The Yellow Jackets will have to turn to players who will take on big roles Saturday .vs. Virginia Tech. Saturday we find out how good the depth is for the Yellow Jackets. With Justice Haynes banged up and no Malachi Hosley, Georgia Tech will have to turn to Trelain Maddox, Chad Alexander, and their other running backs to help out. It could be the difference in the Yellow Jackets pulling out an upset victory if they can get the ground game going.

“I'm very confident in all those guys. It'll be Trey, very confident in Chad, Shane Marshall. I think I've said before, the job that Shane and JP and Jayden Barr, what they've done on the scout field in a lot of ways, has been absolutely outstanding. I mean, outstanding. So, they're all ready. They've done a really good job on special teams as well. So, that's nothing new. That's one of those things that just, I say it is what it is.But in college football, that's a pretty common thing at that room,” said Key.

Staff Predictions

Last week, Jackson and I were splitting hairs, and he went with the Yellow Jackets at home. I went with the Blue Devils who missed the last second field goal to tie things. That game gives Jackson the lead on the season in game picks. This should be a week when things get a little bit closer. Let’s take a look at who we have coming out on top.

Jackson Caudell (publisher, 3-2 record)- Virginia Tech 31, Georgia Tech 24

It would have been unthinkable a few weeks ago, but Georgia Tech is the team that comes to Blacksburg with a little more momentum. The Yellow Jackets beat Duke in an upset last week, and that has given them a shot of life heading into Saturday. Virginia Tech has lost two straight since a 4-0 start, and last week's loss to Cal was particularly egregious, despite the long trip. Still, I think they are the more talented team, and they are playing at home. The Yellow Jackets only road game this year was a loss to Stanford, so it is hard to trust this team to win on the road against a solid team. I think it's close, but the Hokies find a way.

Final Score: VT 31, GT 24

Najeh Wilkins (writer, 2-3 record)- Virginia Tech 31, Georgia Tech 17

It’s hard to imagine Georgia Tech following up a great performance against Duke on the road against a good ACC opponent. It’s been a tough week with the announcement that their captain, Kyle Efford, is medically retiring. He was a big, vocal, and exemplary leader of this football team and program. How will the Yellow Jackets replace him? Sure they can with production, but leading is an entirely different story. The offense has to carry the day in this game. Are they capable? Yes, but on the road against a top-25 defense in a good number of statistical categories is a tall task. I think it will be a tough one for the Yellow Jackets, and they fall on the road.

Final Score: Virginia Tech 31, Georgia Tech 17