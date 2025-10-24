Staff Predictions For No. 7 Georgia Tech vs Syracuse
Who wins this ACC matchup tomorrow?
No. 7 Georgia Tech will host homecoming weekend against the Syracuse Orange on Saturday and is expected to have a packed crowd. Georgia Tech is seeking its sixth 8-0 start in program history with its most recent coming in 1966. The Yellow Jackets used a strong second half and 20 unanswered points to take full control of their game last week against the Duke Blue Devils. One of the main players in helping with that was star quarterback Haynes King, who finished with 325 yards of total offense and was the leading rusher on the team with 120 rushing yards.
The Yellow Jackets are 4-0 in the ACC for the first time since 1998, and are seeking their first 5-0 start in conference play for the first time ever in the ACC. Let’s take a look at how the staff at Georgia Tech on SI has the game turning out.
Jackson Caudell (publisher, 7-0 record)- Georgia Tech 34, Syracuse 20
Arvon Bacon (writer, 6-1 record)- Georgia Tech 38, Syracuse 13
Najeh Wilkins (writer, 7-0 record)- Georgia Tech 40, Syracuse 13
Can Georgia Tech block out the noise?
With each win for the Yellow Jackets, the noise and chatter get louder and louder. More national outlets and people will be talking about Georgia Tech and taking them more seriously to be in a college football playoff contender. Head coach Brent Key acknowledged the noise and said how the team has been dealing with the continued success.
"You know, I walked into the team meeting Sunday night and I told him, hey guys, congrats, enjoy, appreciate it. Because if you can't appreciate success what's really the motivation to continue to do what you do you know if there's no reward we get it the reward comes at the end of the year okay but there's there's small rewards within there each week and if you don't sit back and appreciate that right and if I don't address that and tell them to like then might it might happen later on or there's three things I told the team,” said Key.
“I said look, and they had to walk in and said Hey, appreciate it, guys appreciate what you've done, you've worked your butts off for this, but understand that teams die from the inside out, not the outside in. Number two, we can get beat, and number three, this time of year, teams either improve or they get worse. One day, you don't stay the same, I mean, it's hard to improve, it's hard to get better, it's a choice and decision everybody has to make, so that was a challenge to the team but yeah, I mean, you're going to hear it. They're going to, I mean, I am not oblivious to that. But still, the same thing we have said before, it is their decision, it is their choice what to give their full attention to."
It seems like Georgia Tech is always ready and never underestimates its opponents, playing at a high level. There is no look-ahead for the team that plays each opponent as a faceless opponent. The Yellow Jackets have another huge opportunity in front of them and will get a chance to get one step closer to their goals with a win.
Georgia Tech will face Syracuse at Noon this Saturday, and the game will be on ESPN.