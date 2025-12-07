Taking A Look At Brian Daboll As A Potential Offensive Coordinator For Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has an important couple of weeks that faces them after losing one of its best offensive coordinators in recent memory in Buster Faulkner. A critical hire awaits head coach Brent Key, and the staff looks to begin a new era on offense. Coach Key just received a five-year extension with the program that runs through 2030. Now he has to hit on the offensive coordinator. A name that could be a factor is former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who has a plethora of coaching experience.



Background/Resume

He started as a defensive assistant with the New England Patriots before moving to wide receivers and tight end coach roles. He was at New England from 2000-2006. He won multiple Super Bowls with the Patriots including a three peat from 2001-2004. He was under legendary head coach Bill Belichick.

Daboll then went to the New York Jets, where he would serve as the quarterbacks coach from 2007-2008.

He would then get his big break and become an offensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns from 2009-2010.

After a stint there, he was the offensive coordinator at the Miami Dolphins for a season in 2011 before departing.

Daboll was a full-time offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs for eight months in 2012.



Daboll returned back to New England, where he spent three years and was the tight ends coach he coaching one of the best players ever at the tight end position in Rob Gronkowski from 2013-2016.

Daboll really made his name as an elite offensive mind with the Buffalo Bills, where he was the offensive coordinator from 2018-2021. He was responsible for the development of eventual star quarterback Josh Allen, who came over from Wyoming and is now one of the sport's best players.

Daboll was most recently at the New York Giants, where he spent four seasons before being let go midseason. His coaching career with the Giants began in 2022.

Pluses:

Has a multitude of coaching experiences: Brian Daboll has been there and done that and is a guy who has coached at a high level. Daboll has NFL and college coaching experience. He has developed a number of players into stars of the sport, especially at the NFL level. With the talent at their disposal in the last two recruiting classes and the job that Georgia Tech has done in the portal, Daboll’s pedigree and experience would be profound for the Yellow Jackets.

Familiarity with Coach Key: Brent Key was the offensive line coach at Alabama in 2017, and that same year, Daboll was the offensive coordinator when they won a national championship. The familiarity and their relationship could be a prime factor in bringing Daboll. It wouldn’t be easy, but it is something Daboll could consider doing to get back into a coaching role quickly and thrive.

Minuses:

Likely wouldn’t stay long: Let’s be honest here. Daboll wants to be in the NFL and probably a head coach again. He could give the Yellow Jackets a couple of good seasons and have them at the pinnacle of the sport, but the longevity would be short. Daboll is too elite of an offensive mind to stay in college unless he wants to. With all his success, he could become a great professional coach with the proper things aligned.

Will Georgia Tech hire Brian Daboll?

One thing if for sure, Daboll is a great offensive mind and one of the best you will find. Lately, he has been missing a quarterback who can run his system to a high level. He had that at Buffalo with Josh Allen, but has been searching for that since. If he were to come to Georgia Tech, he would have the same autonomy that he is used to and would have a bevy of weapons to get the ball to. In the end, it would help Georgia Tech with a coach who has familiarity with Coach Key and knows how to run an elite offense.

More Georgia Tech News:

•Georgia Tech Offensive Lineman Peyton Joseph Set To Enter The Transfer Portal

•Taking A Deep Look At Chris Weinke As Georgia Tech's Potential Next Offensive Coordinator

•Report: Georgia Tech OL Coach Geep Wade Leaving For Big Ten Job

•Bleav In Georgia Tech: Buster Faulkner Departs, How Can Georgia Tech Replace Him?