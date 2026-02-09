The Biggest Hurdles Georgia Tech Faces To Winning The ACC

Georgia Tech was in a prime position to be in an ACC title game a year ago. They couldn’t quite close the deal to seal their fate of making the title game. For the players returning, they gained great experience and what they need to do to not let it from happening again. Let’s take a deeper look at the biggest hurdles facing the Yellow Jackets in hopes of winning the ACC.

1. Run Defense

Georgia Tech struggled last year with the No.88 run defense a season ago. They gave up a number of big plays on the ground and struggled against potent running attacks all season. With the teams they are facing next year, Georgia Tech will have to stop opposing rushing attacks and not let them have big games. They will play good rushing attacks like Duke, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Clemson, and Wake Forest. Pittsburgh true freshman running back Ja’Kyrian Turner rushed for 201 yards and a touchdown a season ago in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets will face him again next fall. The Yellow Jackets were aggressive in the portal, adding six new players to ensure they fix the defensive line. Will it make a difference and help them win the ACC?

2. Offensive Line Continuity

Georgia Tech will replace three positions on the offensive line next year, including very important positions on the interior of the offensive line. The Yellow Jackets will have to replace left guard, center, and right guard. The Yellow Jackets always produce a solid offensive line and one that plays at a high level. However, how long will it take for the offensive line to gel with young guys and new faces in there for the Ramblin Wreck? It won’t be easy with two of the first three games being Power 4 opponents for the Yellow Jackets. Colorado and Tennessee should have improved rosters next year. They will match up against tough defensive fronts in the ACC in Clemson, Louisville, Virginia Tech, and Duke. It won’t be easy, but continuity will play a big factor.

3. Hitting A Midseason Lull

This is entirely possible for the Yellow Jackets in 2026. Last year, after an 8-0 start, Georgia Tech ran into a tough stretch of the season, which ultimately derailed their chances of making it to the College Football Playoff. Next fall, the Yellow Jackets have a tough stretch of games that starts on Halloween. The Yellow Jackets will be on the road for two of the three games. They play at Pittsburgh, home vs Louisville, and at Clemson. It is probably one of the toughest stretches of the season for the Ramblin’ Wreck, and they have to make sure they handle business during the tough pockets of the season to avoid a lull.

