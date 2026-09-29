The Five Most Interesting Things Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key Said During His Bye Week Presser

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key spoke to the media during his bye-week press conference. He addressed the team's current state, what they need to work on, and how he plans to fix it. Here are the most important things he had to say on Tuesday.

11 Independent Contractors

It was intriguing to see coach Brent Key say the team is playing as 11 independent contractors and not as a team. When you peel the layers back it feels like the team is playing for individual instead of the one common goal. That is concerning when you look at the start and the struggles.

“Things have to be uh corrected because a lot of the things that have happened are self-inflicted. Um, at times we have 11 independent contractors on the field at all times. And in all our phases, there are 11 independent contractors. We're not playing together. We're not playing together for each other. We're not playing for Georgia Tech. That'll change; that will change,” said Key.

Addresses The Fans

Nobody envisioned the Yellow Jackets would be 1-3 to start the season and desperately searching for answers, but here they are. Coach Key knows through four games it isn’t satisfactory and that it must get fixed.

“I'm a massive Georgia Tech fan, right? Even if I wasn’t the coach and I'd be pissed as hell at the head coach, if I was out there in the stands, I'd be pissed off. I'd wonder what in the hell is going on. We got to get it fixed. That's the reality of it. So, I'm not saying anything other than what's coming from the bottom of my heart. And you know, I stood in front of the team this morning and had a long meeting with them and spoke the same way, but also the reality of things have to change,” said Key.

Not living up to Core Beliefs

One thing the Yellow Jackets hold themselves to is toughness, attitude, discipline, and commitment. They have fallen short of that so far this season.

“Right now we're 0 for four, right? 0 for four on those toughness, discipline, commitment to each other and to Georgia Tech, to the team, and then execution. So during adversity, yeah, you go back and look at those things. Okay, now you got to ask why that isn't happening. Um, and you find out the answers. But it's easy to say, oh, we got to play better. Well, I mean, anybody can see that. That's not even close to being a right answer. All right. Why did this happen? Why has it happened? And I'm I'm talking about one game. I'm talking about four games. I'm talking about 16 quarters of ball now. All right. To go back and and look and see the things that that are continuous throughout games throughout all four of them,” said Key.

Open Competition

With all of the issues the Yellow Jackets have had don’t matter if you are a star player or not, the competition is open and will continue to be throughout. I think this signifies Georgia Tech will have open battles and whoever the best player is will get those reps. It doesn’t matter if you are tenured or a freshman. If you are doing well with reps you will see the field.

“Continuing to get those guys in the game (freshman), continue to play those guys. Competition will will exist at every single position on this football team. Competition will exist on every position on this team. And you know, competitors compete regardless of whether you're one and three or three in one. Competitors compete. We'll find out real fast who the competitors are. All right? And who wants to compete. Um, I told every single player this morning, I said, "If anybody in here thinks that they should be playing, all right, they have a case that they should be on the field and would have kept us from being one and three right now. I want you to have a very good case. Write it down. Have film clips and be in your coach's office today. And if y'all don't come to terms, then you we will all sit down in my office after that because all jobs are being competed for and I want guys to compete,” said Key.

Reactive

“One thing that stood out from what Coach Key said is that they haven’t dictated anything this season.

That's another thing we've talked about is like I don't feel like we've dictated anything this year. Not one thing. We've been reactive to everything. And that starts out as a mindset.