Georgia Tech running back Justice Haynes talked to the media one last time before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. Here are the most important quotes he said to the media.

On the Georgia rivalry

Haynes is going to get his first crack at this rivalry on Saturday when he faces the Bulldogs:

“The rivalry means a lot. I’ve never played in this rivalry, but I know they don’t like us, we don’t like them. Just like any rivalry game, it’s going to be a bloodbath. And it’s going to be a fist fight for 60 minutes. They’re going to bring their best, we’re going to bring our best, and let the chips fall,” said Haynes.



On what his dad will wear being a former Georgia football player

Haynes father is familiar with this rivalry as a former Georgia Bulldog, but he is going to be wearing different colors this weekend:

“My dad has always told me no matter what, he’s going to support me and he’s going to be there and ride with me through and through. This week you’ll see him wearing Georgia Tech colors, ’cause that’s the team I’m on. So he’s going to ride with me no matter what. And same with my mom and my whole family,” said Haynes.

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On Graham Knowles

With Grady Adamson out for the season, it will be either Alberto Mendoza or Graham Knowles at quarterback for the Yellow Jackets and Knowles took time to talk about Knowles today:

“Graham’s a dog. Whoever goes out there at quarterback, we believe in all those guys. They all bring the juice, bring the energy, all great leaders. All different quarterbacks in their respective aspects, but they’re all great quarterbacks in their respective aspects as well. Graham's a great kid, a wonderful kid, and you know, he's a talented kid and he makes plays and, you know, as you saw, he just ran that dude over last week and that just shows like the grit that he has, the grit and the the tenaciousness to just the the will. Like, he was not going to be denied on that run. and as you saw that and then it was just exciting to see like the whole team excited for him cuz you know we know how hard he works behind closed doors um and stuff like that,” said Haynes.

On what has allowed the running game to be good the past few weeks

“I think execution. We just trust in the coach’s game plan. Whatever the coaches put on our plate, we go and we hone in on that and we just go execute. I think that’s a testament to the offensive line. Anytime you can run the ball, it starts with them up front. It starts with, you know, the receivers, the tight ends, all the, uh, them blocking down the field, which is allows us to create explosives.

Um, and then, you know, us just trusting our reads and and trusting the gaps,” said Haynes.

On coming to Georgia Tech

“It’s been a true blessing. I’m forever thankful for Coach Key and Georgia Tech for giving me the opportunity to come back home and to play. I thank God every day that I’m able to just play this game. But to be back home putting on for where it all started for me,” said Haynes.