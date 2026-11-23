Georgia Tech’s momentum was quickly vanquished after a big win over Clemson when they hosted one of the hottest teams in the country, Wake Forest, on Saturday. It was a struggle for a lot of the day as the Yellow Jackets only had seven points at halftime and couldn't get going late in the second half. They have a whole other challenge on Saturday facing the best team in the country and will have their work cut out, especially with the Georgia Bulldogs playing some of their best ball as of late.

Georgia Tech is a massive underdog by the sportsbooks and most power rating systems ahead of Saturday’s game, including ESPN analyst Bill Connelly's SP+. For those that don't know, here is how Connelly describes what SP+ is: "As always: SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking."

Georgia Tech opens as a five-touchdown underdog on the road vs. Georgia. Connelly has a projected 49-4 win for Georgia over the Yellow Jackets. He gives the Bulldogs a 100% chance to win the game over Georgia Tech.

Will Georgia Tech actually show up?

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The Yellow Jackets are a major underdog on Saturday when they travel on the road to face the No.1 team in the country. The odds are stacked against Georgia Tech, and they are coming off a rough loss to Wake Forest. Their quarterback situation is in flux with the injuries that the Yellow Jackets suffered last Saturday. Grady Adamson suffered a broken collarbone, and Alberto Mendoza is banged up after suffering a late hit against Wake Forest.

Can the Yellow Jackets lean on the running game going and lean on the offensive line vs one of the top defenses in college football. The biggest question is whether they show up and make it a game against their rival. That is what makes rivalries good: that no matter the records, anyone can win.

"We're going to show up. I promise you that. We'll show up. And, I mean, yeah, it is the most important game. Extremely important. So, I'm not. Again, not quite sure how to follow the question. Important to show up. But, yeah, they're the number one team in the country. All right, it's an in-state rival. Guys grew up playing against each other, playing with each other. And our goal is to put together a game plan that we can go execute and play a complete four quarters. All right, at the highest level, we can play."

We will find out on Saturday if they are indeed going to show up and make it competitive vs the Bulldogs.