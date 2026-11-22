Georgia Tech will have an interesting dilemma on its hands when they face its rival Georgia in Athens on Saturday. Georgia Tech has been banged up all season, and recently got banged up at one of the most important positions in college football, which is quarterback. Grady Adamson broke his collarbone late in the game against Wake Forest. Alberto Mendoza went out early after a major hit.

One of the things to watch it the health of Mendoza, who got banged up on Saturday vs. Wake Forest. It was a late hit on a reverse play that didn’t involve Mendoza that took him out of the game. Mendoza has been up and down over the last few weeks and has struggled when he has seen pressure. The passing offense has taken a big drop and was only able to come up with 100 net passing yards on Saturday.

It is interesting to see the sharp distinction after Mendoza put up great film and played well the first six weeks of the season. It looks like he has lost confidence and is a shell of himself compared to what we saw earlier in the year. That presents an intriguing decision for the Yellow Jackets. Let’s take a look at what they should do.

Why it should be Graham Knowles

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Like we have been saying all along, you have to let your players get experience and see what you have, especially in a downtrodden season. Georgia Tech has been splitting duties between Adamson and Mendoza, and that needs to come to an end. With Adamson injured, it likely should.

However, that means Georgia Tech needs to decide who will be the starter. I think the decision is pretty clear based on what you do. Graham Knowles has little experience with the Yellow Jackets but has been effective when he has been in the game. He is 1-1 for 84 yards and a touchdown in his career. He also had a rushing touchdown vs. Wake Forest on Saturday, where he broke multiple tackles on his way to the end zone.

Knowles has been waiting for his moment, and with the injuries the Yellow Jackets have had this season, why not give him a chance? They are 3-8 with nothing to lose against a hot Georgia Bulldogs team. Knowles knows the Yellow Jackets' system well, has a rocket arm, and wants to showcase his talent.

Evaluation is critical at this juncture, especially with the unknowns of who will be the starter at quarterback next season on the Flats. At least with Knowles, you can see what he can bring to the table and make your decision down the line about what you do as a program at the position.

Mendoza has already proven what he can do and the type of player he is. No need to risk more injury to him and jeopardize his future for a rivalry game against the Bulldogs. The least the Yellow Jackets can do is see what they have in Knowles.