The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly From Georgia Tech's 42-28 Loss to Pittsburgh
What are the biggest takeaways from the Yellow Jackets loss on Saturday night?
In this story:
With a chance to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game, Georgia Tech came out flat, fell behind 28-0, and could not catch up vs Pittsburgh. The Yellow Jackets were playing their biggest game in years and far too many times, it looked like the moment was just too big for them.
Now, making the ACC Championship game is going to be nearly impossible, and with that, Georgia Tech's college football playoff hopes. Not too long ago, Georgia Tech was 8-0 and looking like a sure bet to make the ACC Championship.
Let's break down the good, the bad, and the ugly from last night's game.
The Good
- Georgia Tech’s six sacks matched a season high (prev. 6 vs. Gardner-Webb – Sept. 6).
- Georgia Tech’s sellout crowd of 52,413 was its second-straight (Oct. 25 vs. Syracuse was also a sellout). It marked the first time that Georgia Tech had had multiple sellouts in a year since 2015.
- The crowd of 52,413 was Georgia Tech’s third-straight of 50,000-plus (in addition to the consecutive sellouts, 50,878 were in attendance on Oct. 11 vs. Virginia Tech). It marked the first time since 2011 that Georgia Tech had three consecutive crowds of 50,000-plus.
- Haynes King accounted for 333 yards (257 passing, 76 rushing) and three touchdowns (one passing, two rushing) and extended his own Georgia Tech record with his 17th game with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown.
- King now has 89 touchdowns responsible for in 34 games as a Yellow Jacket, which extends his own school record. Isiah Canion’s two touchdown receptions were a career high (prev.: one – twice) and gave him the team lead with four on the season. Cayman Spaulding’s two sacks were his most as a Yellow Jacket (prev.: 0.5 vs. Temple – Sept. 20).
The Bad
- Georgia Tech fell to 9-2 overall and closed its Atlantic Coast Conference season at 6-2.
- The loss snapped Georgia Tech’s 10-game winning streak at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, which dated back to the beginning of the 2024 season and was its longest since it won 17-straight home games from 1989-91.
- Georgia Tech dropped to 6-12 overall and 2-7 at home all-time against Pitt.
- Georgia Tech’s 21-0 deficit at the end of the first quarter was tied for the second-largest first-quarter deficit in program history (largest: 24-0 at Notre Dame – Nov. 20, 2021).
- The defense had another poor start. While they tightened up in the second half, they gave up nearly 300 yards of offense in the first half.
- The run defense was again a disaster and Pitt did not even have their best running back available, much like the NC State game. Freshman running back Ja'Kyrian Turner ran for 186 yards last night, including the game sealing 56-yard touchdown run to put the game away.
- Haynes King played arguably his worst game of the season at the worst possible time. He was 27-41 for 257 yards and also 76 yards rushing. He had two crucial interceptions that turned into 14 points for the Panthers.
- The running game was boxed up all night. The Panthers have a very strong run defense and shut down Georgia Tech's run game, limiting them to 121 yards on over 30 carries.
- Georgia Tech's offense only averaged 5.1 yards per play, well below their season average.
- Pitt was able to get constant pressure on Haynes King and had him rattled in the pocket. The offensive line did not play a well rounded game last night.
The Ugly
- To have this performance in this game with everything that was on the line is incredibly disappointing. This seemed like the moment that Georgia Tech had been building for under Brent Key and they fell flat and looked like the moment was too big for them. Nothing is guaranteed in college football and while Key has done a great job of building this program, you are never guaranteed to be in this position again and the Yellow Jackets did not take advantage.
More Georgia Tech News:
Published