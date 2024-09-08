The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly From Georgia Tech's Loss To Syracuse
Georgia Tech went on the road and lost to Syracuse this weekend
It will be a short stay for Georgia Tech in the AP Top 25 this week. The No. 23 Yellow Jackets went on the road and lost to Syracuse 31-28. The Yellow Jackets turned in a dismal defensive performance today and could do nothing to slow down the Syracuse passing attack today. The Orange totaled over 500 yards of offense and the Yellow Jackets could do nothing to stop them. Not only on offense, but the Yellow Jackets offense was out of rhythm all day long until they tried making a comeback in the end.
So let's look at the good, the bad, and the ugly from today's game vs Syracuse.
The Good
- The Yellow Jackets did not quit. They got down 31-14, but went on a touchdown drive and then got the onside kick and scored again. I know it might not be the thing anyone wants to hear after a loss, but they played until the final snap.
- Haynes King had a solid day. The offense as a whole was not great, but King had two big touchdown runs and was 28-38 for 259 yards and a passing touchdown. The Yellow Jackets could not run the ball today and King had to shoulder the load on offense.
- Georgia Tech matched a single-game school record with two blocked kicks (a blocked field goal by Sr. DL Zeek Biggers in the first quarter and a blocked punt by Fr. DL Amontrae Bradford in the second quarter). It is the 11th time in program history that Georgia Tech has blocked two kicks in a game and the first since Oct. 20, 2022 vs. Virginia. In that game, Tech also blocked a field goal and a punt, and the blocked field goal was by Biggers.
- With a 7-yard reception in the second quarter, r-Jr. WR Malik Rutherford became the 25th player in Georgia Tech history with 1,000 career receiving yards as a Yellow Jacket.
- Sr. DL Zeek Biggers’ field goal block in the first quarter was the third of his career (prev.: FG at Ole Miss – Sept. 16, 2023 and FG vs. Virginia – Oct. 20, 2022).
- Fr. DL Amontrae Bradford’s punt block in the second quarter was the first of his career.
- So. DB Taye Seymore’s 10 tackles shattered his previous career of two (vs. Georgia – Nov. 25, 2023).
- The special teams was the best part of the team today. Georgia Tech blocked a punt and recovered an onside kick today on that side of the ball and it kept them in the game
The Bad
- Georgia Tech allowed Syracuse to go 10-17 on third down
- Georgia Tech allowed Syracuse to go 2-2 on two big fourth down conversions
- Syracuse won the time of possession battle decisively 36:52-23:08
The Ugly
- Georgia Tech's defense was putrid. The Yellow Jackets allowed 515 yards, including 381 yards through the air. Georgia Tech's defense allowed 6.6 yards per play and 11.9 yards per completion.
- Georgia Tech only got one sack and three tackles for loss. They were unable to get any pressure on McCord today and let him pick them apart from the pocket.
- Syracuse went 5-5 in the redzone
- The time management by Brent Key at the end of the 1st half. Too much time ran off the clock and then Aidan Birr missed the field goal.
- The end of the first half and start of the second half. Georgia Tech had a chance to close the gap with the final possession of the 1st half and the first possession of the 2nd half, but came away with zero points.
- Georgia Tech ran for 112 yards on 24 carries. Jamal Haynes had 35 yards on 11 carries. Syracuse gave up 255 yards rushing to Ohio in week one so this was a disappointting day for a team that loves to run the football
- Birr missing a field goal. That missed field goal proved to be crucial in a three-point loss
Published