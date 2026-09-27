The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly From Georgia Tech's Week Four Loss Against Stanford
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Georgia Tech suffered its third loss of the season to Stanford and struggled in key areas that decided the game. Today, we take a look at the good, bad, and ugly from the 34-27 loss to Stanford.
Good
-Justice Haynes rushing for 107 yards on 18 carries, his second consecutive game with 100 yards rushing
-Trelain Maddox's first multi-TD game of his career
-Maddox finished with 40 rushing yards and a touchdown; Maddox also finished with four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown
-Melvin Jordan: six tackles (four solo) and one tackle for loss
-Tawfiq Thomas: five tackles (four solo), 1 TFL, and 1 QB hit
-Georgia Tech went into halftime with a 20-10 lead
-The Yellow Jackets scored on their first four possessions of the game
-Georgia Tech held Stanford to just 87 rushing yards on Saturday
-The Yellow Jackets bottled up Stanford RB Micah Ford, holding him to just 55 rushing yards
-Kevin Roche Jr. had six catches for 59 yards
-Jordan Allen: 4 catches for 64 yards
-Georgia Tech season-high 431 total yards vs. Stanford
-Aidan Birr is now the all-time leader in made field goals for the Yellow Jackets with 63
-Noah Carter had four tackles, sack, TFL, and QB Hit on defense
Georgia Tech records a season-high 163 rushing yards vs Stanford
Georgia Tech finished with 127 YAC (Yards after Catch)
Bad
-Georgia Tech allows Stanford to go on a 24-0 run before answering with a score
-Georgia Tech gives up 483 total yards of offense
-Stanford WR Caden High has a career night with four catches, 121 yards, and two touchdowns
-Georgia Tech gives up 5 catches for 98 yards against Nico Brown on Saturday
-Georgia Tech goes 3-for-11 on third down and 2-4 on 4th down
-The Yellow Jackets lose Daiquan White to injury
-The Yellow Jackets late game interception deterred them from getting points late in the game
Ugly
-Georgia Tech third quarter with only 26 yards
-Georgia Tech gives up 237 yards in the third quarter
-Alberto Mendoza intentional grounding penalty on 3rd and 13 that made it an impossible 4th and 45
-Stanford QB Davis Warren has a career night vs Georgia Tech throwing for 396 yards and 3 tds
-Georgia Tech 12 penalties for 106 yards (10 holding penalties); tied for eight most in school history
-The Yellow Jackets allow Stanford to go 3-4 on 4th down
-Georgia Tech falls to 1-3 on the season with a myriad of injuries
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Najeh Wilkins is a sports journalist, broadcaster, and digital content creator covering Georgia Tech and the college football landscape. A graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in journalism, Wilkins has built his career covering college football, recruiting, and high school athletics throughout the Southeast. Wilkins covers Georgia Tech for Georgia Tech On SI, providing news, analysis, game coverage, press conference reporting, and recruiting coverage surrounding the Yellow Jackets. Wilkins has developed a growing digital sports media presence across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X, combining traditional reporting with modern sports content and on-camera analysis. His work includes interviews with coaches, players, recruits, analysts, and media personalities while covering some of the biggest storylines in college and high school football.Follow najehwilk