The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly From Georgia Tech's 20-6 Win Over Clemson
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Georgia Tech finally ended its losing streak and came out with a big-time win over the Clemson Tigers on Saturday. There was a lot of good coming from the Yellow Jackets, who produced their most complete performance of the season. The offense got back to its identity. The defense was fast, physical, and violent. The defense got another turnover, and they were able to create pressure on the quarterback, forcing six tackles for loss and three sacks.
The backend didn’t have communication issues, and look lined up right throughout the game. The Yellow Jackets offense looked like the 2025 version with how physical Grady Adamson was running the ball. We saw that a lot from Haynes King. Also, Justice Haynes broke free and found gaping holes. It was a much-needed win for the Yellow Jackets that finally got the monkey off their back. Let’s take a look at the good, bad, and ugly.
Good
-Grady Adamson carrer-high 87 rushing yards on 19 carries and a touchdown
-Justice Haynes 116 rushing yards on 13 carries and a touchdown
-Georgia Tech rushed for 269 yards and two touchdowns as a team
-Cayman Spaulding career-high 11 tackles; also added two tackles for loss, forced fumble, and a sack
-Georgia Tech didn’t allow a touchdown at Clemson for the first time
-The Yellow Jackets defense held Clemson to just 86 rushing yards
-Georgia Tech finished with 407 yards of offense
-The Yellow Jackets finished with 17.3 yards per completion
-Tawfiq Thomas 7 tackles and 1 tackle for loss
-Jonas Duclona 6 tackles and two pass breakups
-Kealan Jones recorded his first-career interception
-Chris Corbo recorded the most receiving yards of his career
-The 14-point margin of victory was Georgia Tech’s second-largest ever at Clemson
Bad
-Georgia Tech averaged 6.1 yards per play
-Georgia Tech second-half offense which resulted in five punts, a fumble, touchdown, and end of game kneel down
-Georgia Tech two fumbles
-Dalen Penson three catches for 10 yards on only 3 targets all game
Ugly
-Georgia Tech was 3-13 on third down
-The Yellow Jackets was 3-4 in the red zone and kicked a lot of field goals in the red area
-Georgia Tech only threw for 138 yards and completed 57% of its passes
-Alberto Mendoza missing a wide open Jordan Allen in the end zone
-Mendoza interception early in the game when the Yellow Jackets had the lead
Najeh Wilkins is a sports journalist, broadcaster, and digital content creator covering Georgia Tech and the college football landscape. A graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in journalism, Wilkins has built his career covering college football, recruiting, and high school athletics throughout the Southeast. Wilkins covers Georgia Tech for Georgia Tech On SI, providing news, analysis, game coverage, press conference reporting, and recruiting coverage surrounding the Yellow Jackets. Wilkins has developed a growing digital sports media presence across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X, combining traditional reporting with modern sports content and on-camera analysis. His work includes interviews with coaches, players, recruits, analysts, and media personalities while covering some of the biggest storylines in college and high school football.Follow najehwilk