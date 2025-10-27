The Heisman Buzz For Haynes King Continues to Grow
We are entering the last month of the regular season in college football and everything from the conference championship races, playoff races, and the race for the Heisman Trophy are all coming into focus. This has felt like one of the most wide open Heisman races in some time, but heading into the final stretch of the season, one quarterback might be starting to get the recognition that he deserves.
When you hear national media analysts talk about Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King, he does not always get the the same love as others. He is typically described as a tough QB who fits what Georgia Tech does. Nothing more.
It finally time for King to be recognized as what he is and that is one of the best players and quarterbacks in college football who deserves to be mentioned with the other Heisman favorites such as Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza, Alabama QB Ty Simpson, and others.
King is now second nationally with 12 rushing touchdowns, fourth in scoring (10.3 ppg), seventh in completion percentage (72.3), 10th in total points scored (72), 12th in total offense (304.4 ypg) and 14th in points responsible for per game (16.6).
Buzz is starting to grow
For the first eight games of the season, King flew has mostly flown under the radar in the media, but you have not heard or seen anyone really pushing for him to be included in the race. After his fantastic performance against Syracuse, that has changed.
Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key said this after the win over the Orange:
"Find me someone that brings more value to the team and is truly the epitome of what the team is rooted in. He can run, he can throw, I am glad that he is on my team and I don't have a vote, but it would be a shame if he is not in New York and I think that he should be."
National media is starting to give more love to King as well:
After the game, King was asked about being mentioned for the trophy and he gave the exact answer you would expect from him:
"I dreamed of it a little bit, but I'm more about winning the National Championship. I'm more of a team guy."
Can he win it?
Let's take a look at where King is at in the oddsmakers eyes.
At Fanduel Sportsbook, King is 7th in odds for the Heisman at +2500.
For King to really raise his stock, he is going to need more performances like he had on Saturday, but it may come down to two games. It might not be fair, but it is unlikely that many Heisman voters are going to give him credit for what he does against NC State, Boston College, and Pittsburgh.
If King goes into the games against Georgia and whoever the Yellow Jackets face in the ACC Championship game, and puts up great numbers, and they win either one or both, I think that is going to be his biggest chance to win it, and he would, at worst, get an invite. A 13-0 Georgia Tech would be a great story and King would be the best player on an undefeated team.
King is a fantastic player and deserves more recognition than he is currently getting.