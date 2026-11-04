The Most Important Quotes From Georgia Tech CB Trae Stevenson Jr. Ahead of Louisville

Georgia Tech star freshman Trae Stevenson Jr. talked to the media on Wednesday. He recorded his first career interception against Pittsburgh and has continued to blossom on the defensive side of the ball for the Yellow Jackets, and looks like a major building block for the future. Here are the most important things he had to say to the media.

On his first career interception

“I'm covering my man. So, he run across the middle and then like the quarterback rolling out left, we running right and then I see him wind up. I'm like, "No way he going to throw it. I'm locking him up this bad. There's no way he going to throw the ball." He threw it, caught it, ran to the sideline, got down, celebrated with teammates,” said Stevenson Jr.

On his best attributes off the field

Despite being a young player for the Yellow Jackets, Stevenson Jr hones in on leadership and his mental capablity. With all the adversity that the Yellow Jackets have faced this season, it is critical to have young guys with the right mindset.

“Uh, I say being able to be a leader early. Uh, I take pride in being a leader even though I'm so young. My leadership skills, I say my mental capacity because even though when things get hard, things ain't going right, I'm still able to stay level headed and feel me next play, next uh next game, next play mentality every day. Came in with the same mentality, ready to work,” said Stevenson Jr.

On suffering all the losses

“We not really hung in on the losses. … Every day, we just getting back to work. Next-play mentality, next-game mentality, next-practice mentality. Just got to keep working,” said Stevenson Jr.

Stevenson Jr has proved he is a player the Yellow Jackets should build around defensively. His instincts and skillset has the making to be an All-ACC caliber player and one that could go far in college football. He is learning from several veteran players, and one that he can hang his hat on to continue to perfect his game. The story for Stevenson Jr is just getting started and with getting his first accomplishment under his belt, there is still more work to do. He knows that and will be a special talent. Can he follow up that performance with another really good one vs Lousiville.