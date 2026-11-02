Kickoff Time and TV Network Set For Georgia Tech's Week 11 Matchup vs. Clemson

Georgia Tech (2-6, 1-4 ACC) is coming off its third consecutive loss of the season after falling on the road to Pittsburgh 34-11. It was more of the same issues we have seen all season for the Yellow Jackets, with struggles to stop the run. The defense did do a better job of creating three turnovers, but the offense couldn’t cash in on those opportunities and struggled to get anything going until the fourth quarter.

As they look ahead to the Louisville Cardinals this week, the kickoff time and TV designation for the Week 11matchup vs. Clemson have been set. The Yellow Jackets and Tigers will face off in the early afternoon, with kickoff set for 12:30 p.m. ET on the CW Network.

Looking ahead

Clemson is 2-2 in its last contests, getting wins over Charleston Southern and Florida State, but falling to Virginia Tech and Miami. It’s been a mixed bag this season for the Tigers, who have shown some promise, but also have had their fair share of struggles.

The defense has been solid all season, but the true freshman quarterback is still getting acclimated. He has a ways to go, but is starting to find his footing. Before facing Georgia Tech, the Tigers will have a game with the Syracuse Orange, who are coming off back-to-back big wins over North Carolina and SMU.

Georgia Tech leads the all-time series over the Clemson Tigers 51-36-2. The Tigers are the fourth most played opponent for the Yellow Jackets in their history. You may remember last season when the Yellow Jackets snapped a three-game losing streak to the Tigers in a thrilling game with a walk-off 55-yard field goal made by Aidan Birr. It’s been a struggle for the Yellow Jackets, but winning on the road and sticking it to their rival would be one of the season's bright spots.

Will things finally be corrected?

It feels like the same issue comes up every week for the Yellow Jackets, and they can’t seem to figure out how to fix it. When one is fixed, another comes seeping through. It’s been an inconsistent team all season, one that has been up and down. In order to fix things, they must start with the defense stopping the run and getting better aligned.

From there, the offense has to take advantage of the opportunities presented to them and score more points. It will be a tough road in their final four games that comes against teams with winning records, but it starts with the belief and getting things corrected to have any chance of winning.

"You know, there's a correction has to be made based on something and uh it's made and it I don't want to say right now how it would be fixed. I got a lot of things running through my head right now. Appreciate the question and I know people want to know."