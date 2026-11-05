Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination For Saturday's Game vs Louisville

Georgia Tech is gearing up for its Saturday matchup against Louisville, and they will be trying to keep their faint hopes of making a bowl game alive while also taking the Cardinals out of the ACC race.

This will be a home game under the lights, situations where Georgia Tech has pulled upsets before, and the Yellow Jackets announced their uniform choice for the weekend just minutes ago.

It will be a gold helmet, gold jerseys, and white pants against Louisville this weekend.

Can they pull the upset?

This is going to be a very challenging game to win for the Yellow Jackets, but it is not impossible.

While there are not a lot of on-field advantages that Georgia Tech is going to have on Saturday, this is the kind of game that Jeff Brohm has lost at Louisville. He has losses to a 5-7 Pitt team (2023), a 3-9 Stanford team (2024), a loss to Cal that eliminatted them from the ACC (2025), and a loss to NC State earlier this season. None of those games are games that they should have lost, but found a way to do so.

The offense for Louisville is electric, but they have one of the worst defenses in the ACC, especilly pass defense, and they are one of the most penalized teams in the country. If Georgia Tech can find a way to slow down their offense while also taking advantage of the things the defense gives them, it could happen.

But it will require Georgia Tech playing far better than they have in recent weeks. Not matter the numbers or the record, Louisville has the respect of Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key:

“You said it right there, you gotta keep your eyes on the spot. Well, first you gotta get aligned, you gotta get the call, you gotta get aligned. You got to get in the right stance, get your cleats set, have your eyes in the right spots. You know, I think you've heard me say a lot of times, such a, I mean, what, 90%, I think, of defensive busts, mistakes, big plays against defense come from everything that happens before the snap. You know, having the right keys, right responsibilities,”said Key.

Georgia Tech has failed to be competitive in back-to-back weeks against Boston College and Pitt. Does that change on Saturday nigh against the heavily favored Cardinals?