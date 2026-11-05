The Most Interesting Quotes From Georgia Tech OL Joseph Ionata On Wednesday Ahead of Louisville

Georgia Tech offensive lineman Joseph Ionata talked to the media during his press conference on Wednesday. Here is what stood out from what he had to say.

On Offensive Line Changes

Ionata talked about the lineup changes this season and have the Yellow Jackets have been dealing with them.

“Like you said, five different offensive line rotations isn't ideal, but I have full trust and and the whole staff does. The whole team has full trust in everyone that we put out there. You know, we uh we've really grown so close. That's almost a big positive from this year. Obviously, not the record or or how we want it to go down, but through the adversity, the O line's really grown uh together as a family. So, I think that really uh aids and helps us to play play our best ball no matter who's in there,” said Ionata.

On being able to play multiple positions

Ionata has been asked to play multiple positions this year on the offensive line and has continued to play them at a high level. He talked about his ability to play left guard, center, and right guard for the team. It has been helpful to have an offensive line player who can play anywhere and be able to be effective when he is out there for the team.

“I'm fully confident in any position uh that I can do to be able to help the team. So whether it's guard uh right guard, left guard, center, if I need to bump out tackle, I'm sure I'll be able to figure out a way to get it done,” said Ionata.

No quit in the Yellow Jackets

"No one's showing signs of quit, but making sure that we're focused on our next goal and go one and0 every play. That's how we do it,” said Ionata.

On Lousiville front

“Just being communicate well, be able to set our points, uh stay thick on double teams, obviously run our feet, um and really just impose our will on them. Something we just got to continue to do, continue to play together, and continue to fight for each other,” said Ionata.

On his mental preparation

“A lot of work off the field as well. So meeting with … sports psych, doing a lot of envisioning pregame, almost like a meditation type, going through your blocks in my head.”