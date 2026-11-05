The Most Important Quotes From Georgia Tech DE Taje McCoy Ahead of Louisville Game

One of the pleasant surprises this season for the Yellow Jackets has been Taje McCoy at the edge rusher position. He's been one of the most effective players and has been a steady presence for Georgia Tech. On Wednesday, he talked to the media, here are the most important quotes he had to say.

On the current 2-6 record

“The record is not like how we want it, but like I said, I feel like guys are still bought in. They still want it, and I’m right behind them, and I’m trying my best to even push them harder as best as I can,” said McCoy.

On encouraging the young guys despite the adversity

One of the big things that McCoy has been working on is the youth and the young players in the room. One he has continued to encourage is Christian Speakman, a true freshman continuing to get reps. He talked about taking that leadership role.

“Yeah, just constantly being somebody they can talk to, can lean on. Like early, I was just telling Speak that I'm proud of him the way he's playing, and he's just putting games together, and I told him just keep stacking games and just keep stacking practices and just always harp on just 1%. Get 1% better every day and just keep doing that, and hone in on your techniques no matter the situation.



On Louisville

The Yellow Jackets face a really good offense this weekend with a number of playmakers they will have to slow down. Some of those include Keyjuan Brown, Isaac Brown and Lincoln Kienholz. The offense for the Cardinals has been explosive all season and one that is tough to slow down. McCoy talked about what to watch for, and what the Yellow Jackets need to do in order to slow them down and come out with a win.

“They do a lot of shifts in motion. So, you know, we got to be uh great with our eyes, see pitchers before they happen, you know, just play sound defense. Everybody execute their 111. And I think we can have a whole defense success if everybody just be on the same page. Just having good eyes, playing uh good team football, you know, being where you're supposed to be, fitting the holes properly, you know, just feeding the blitzes, doing all that, and I feel like we can contain them guys.