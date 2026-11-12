The Most Interesting Quotes From Georgia Tech RB Trelain Maddox Ahead of Clemson

Georgia Tech RB Trelain Maddox talked to the media ahead of the matchup vs. Clemson. Here is all of the important quotes he had to say.

On his mentality running the football

Whenever you see Maddox run, he is always getting at least three to four yards a carry. He talked about his ability to find yards even when it is not there.

“It's not always going to be clean and pretty as a running back. So, when it is something there, you got to hit it. When there isn't something there, you still got to hit it the same way. So, just being able to know that I'm going to keep fighting, pushing forward, trying to stay up above the sticks, that helps the team stay on track, stay in progress, and when that does have a big run and a bust, it got to go,” said Maddox.

On how he has stayed healthy this season

This has been the first true healthy season for Maddox, who hasn't been deterred by injury. It's made a big difference on how he prepared his body this summer.

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“Normally I train a little harder in the offseason, but I kind of toned down on that a little bit and did more like smart training to reserve and not reserve, but like maintain a good body and maintain the muscle that I have and throughout the season just staying on top of that maintenance and the little things that's helped me throughout the season,” said Maddox.

On Facing Clemson

Clemson has a good run defense and the Yellow Jackets will have their work cut out. Maddox shared some ways to be able to exploit weaknesses.

I haven't played against Clemson, so um I was injured last year, but it's a first. Um, they're a great program historically. Um, just they got some good players, too. So, just being able to go out and execute. Uh they got good Dline good linebackers, good corners that can play one-on-one. So just being able to take advantage of the few weaknesses they do have and um just out physical in them and dominating,” said Maddox.

On message to the younger guys

“Just keep taking advantage of opportunities, especially for the young guys. Later in the season, a lot of banged up people, injured people, so young guys need to come in and step up. So just being able to come in, do your job, and execute. It just gives a good momentum going forward.