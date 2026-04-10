Will Noah Carter Be A Difference Maker for Georgia Tech Defense This Season?

Georgia Tech made a splash in the transfer portal in the past cycle, bringing in a young, hungry player who was itching for a bigger opportunity. The Yellow Jackets made several moves like that this offseason to give players more chances to see the field. One of the biggest is former Alabama edge rusher Noah Carter. Carter was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and a four-star player in the portal, according to 247Sports.

Since coming to the Yellow Jackets, Carter has kept his head down and is working to see the field a lot for Georgia Tech. One thing that he is doing over and over is showcasing his speed and moving around the edge with strength and power. He has caught the eye of his defensive ends coach, Kyle Pope.

“I think all of those guys are working just to speak on every one of them. But a guy like Noah Carter, when I say I'm very excited about him, because at the end of the day, with Noah, you talk about a guy that was a receiver in high school. So you already see the speed, the movement patterns and things like that. He'll go bite your face off if you need to as well. That's what excites me about him. He only knows one speed. He only knows one way of doing things. And that's what I love about him. He's a guy that just wanted an opportunity to show what he can bring to the table. He's getting that opportunity,” said Pope.

More importantly, Carter plays at one speed and is a hard force to stop. He is fast and violent, and just what Georgia Tech needs and has been missing at the position consistently. The disruptiveness in how he plays makes him an exceptional player. He talked about his mindset, which sets him apart from his peers.

“Yeah, really just, you know, I've been playing football my whole life. So really just, so like, I guess like it really just came to me, I guess. I'll say, just born like that. Just play one speed, just fast.”“Really just playing fast. know what Coach Pope says, he always says you've got to play fast and violent. So just playing like that every play in and play out, just being consistent and just striking off and offensive linemen, stuff like that,” said Carter.

Georgia Tech must improve their defensive line play if they are going to take a step forward as a team. Tawfiq Thomas looks like he will be the tone setter on the interior. Now, the Yellow Jackets may have that player on the edge in Carter that sets the tone and consistently makes plays in the backfield. Time will tell, but Georgia Tech has a lot to be hopeful about.