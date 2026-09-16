The Three Most Interesting Things Georgia Tech WR Dalen Penson Said On Wednesday

Georgia Tech is preparing to host Mercer on Saturday. It is midweek, and the players spoke to the media to preview this weekend's matchup. Here are the three most interesting things Georgia Tech WR Dalen Penson said to the media.

On George Godsey's Message

One of the biggest messages this week for the players has been to finish. With just two offensive touchdowns through two games, Georgia Tech has been harping on putting the ball into the end zone.

“Pretty much just refining the details, being able to execute and finish our drives. We've been able to get all the way down to the red zone in every single game, and we just always come up short or either leave points on the board or settle for a field goal. But the goal for this week and the weeks coming up is just to finish and execute. We all have the talent. Every single skilled person has the talent, the O-line. And definitely, Alberto, we all have the ability to make plays and do what we need to do. We just need to finish.

On the wide receiver group

One of the bigger surprises this year has been the Yellow Jackets' wide receiver group, which has been playing at a high level. Coming in with so much inexperience and new players into the equation, there were a lot of unknowns if they would be ready. However, they have been answering the call and making plays up to this point.

“I think we're doing pretty okay as far as the receiver group goes. We've all put in good production. We've all had great summers, really, I would say. We've all really grown since spring. So I would say we're doing enough, but we can definitely do better. More to exceed the expectation that, you know, everybody kind of had a lower standard on what we needed to do, but in order for us to really be that championship team, we just need to raise that bar and raise our level.

Penson answers hotly debated topic

One of the biggest questions centered around the team has been who is the fastest. The conversation has included Tae Harris, Dalen Penson, and Jordan Allen. On Wednesday, Penson shared his thoughts and why another name needs to be in the debate.

“I'm going to say I'm the fastest each and every time. I've been ready to line it up every time, every summer that I've been here, and nobody wanted to get on the line with me. I come out of the track season, and it was a lot of people turning their heads and kind of brushing it off like they didn't want to line it up after the track season. And then in the summer, we lined it up one time, and I came out with the win. But I definitely think. that we all got the speed. And Rahkeem is definitely somebody that I feel like is being left out of that group, that conversation.