The Three Most Interesting Things Georgia Tech WR Jaiven Plummer & Kevin Peay Jr Said In Their Press Conference

Georgia Tech held its weekly press conferenced, featuring several players who played at a high level in the previous game and this season. Two of them are on the offense. We saw Georgia Tech come together and play good football in the second half vs Mercer. A lot of that had to do with the improved play of the offensive line.

The Yellow Jackets have had to rotate guys in after several injuries. How have they managed it? A next-man-up mentality.

“ I mean, that's definitely important but those guys we been rotating guys in so those guys know it's their time. So they know they got to uh pick up the standard that the standard that we have and I feel like those guys got those reps so they know what we wanted this game to do.

A lot of this season we have been waiting to see the offensive line impose their will and win consistently at the line of scrimmage. Last Saturday, we saw something good emerge between Kevin Peay Jr. and Jordan Floyd. A host of Mercer defenders corralled and stood up star running back Justice Haynes. Instead of falling back, Floyd and Peay Jr. pushed the pile for another seven yards downfield. It could be the thing that gets the offensive line going this season. When your offensive linemen can come together, it can be a major difference maker.

“ I feel like it does a lot. Definitely, following behind the ball carrier, just pushing, just in case, I mean a fumble anything just just fall in the ball carrier, get as many yards as we can get, and I felt like that was a great opportunity for us to show that we were working on emphasizing during practice a lot. So I feel like that's a great thing that we did.

We talked about in a previous article how a perceived weakness has become a strength for the Yellow Jackets and why it is making a major difference in the play. While the offense is still finding its footing, a bright spot has been the wide receiver room and the group's overall performance. On Wednesday, veteran WR Jaiven Plummer confirmed the depth of the position and how many players they can swap in and out at the position.

“We have a lot of depth and we're for sure going to stretch that out as the season continues starting, you know, Saturday. Um really we have a good amount of people in a group that can go so we're not tiring two one or two guys out too much. Um and that's where everybody else comes in as a group.