Three Biggest Questions For Georgia Tech Ahead of Matchup vs No.18 Tennessee

We are just two days away from a major tilt on the Flats between Georgia Tech and No.18 Tennessee. Today, we take a look at some major questions that remain.

1. Will the offensive line improve?

One of the biggest issues Colorado revealed last week was that the offensive line wasn't as strong as we thought. Now, the Yellow Jackets have had to make changes to the offensive line because players are running out of eligibility and going to the NFL. Georgia Tech went into the portal and got a couple of players to help buffer the offensive line and is leaning on a couple of second-year players to take a step forward. Game 1 wasn’t a good showing, and now there are major questions about the offensive line and what it could be this season.

They have a chance to fix things against Tennessee, but their defensive front is stout and led by Xavier Gilliam, who had three sacks vs Furman. We need to see improvement in run blocking and more holes and lanes for the deep running back room. We also need better pass protection for Alberto Mendoza, so he has time to survey the defense and make plays. Much of the team's success hinges on the offensive line, and it must improve vs. Tennessee to have a chance.

2. Can Georgia Tech Be Physical?

A surprising question for Georgia Tech, a program built on physicality. However, both lines of scrimmage weren’t good enough vs Colorado to win the football game. The defensive interior was abused, especially in the second half, as Colorado kept running the ball and creating major openings. Despite the Buffaloes not having a single 100-yard rusher, Colorado ran for 181 yards on the ground, which is concerning. Tae Harris put it best in his press conference on Thursday: it needs to be physical at the line of scrimmage in the future.

“Our standard is to be physical at the line of scrimmage, you know, play, play hard in the back end, come out with our head on fire, you know, from the start to the finish. So that's really what our, what our main focus has been going back into this week, just trying to win the line of scrimmage back, you know, just, just be more physical. Let's not, let's not let anybody try to out-physical us,” said Harris.

3. Who Will Step Up On Offense

A major question for the Yellow Jackets, especially after not being able to score an offensive touchdown. Simply put, that is not going to get it done no matter how good your defense plays. We saw some good things from Mendoza, Jordan Allen, and Dalen Penson in the last game. However, we need to see more, and other players need to step up and help this offense. Guys like Isaiah Fuhrmann, Chris Corbo, Malachi Hosley, and others. The talent is in place for them to figure it out. They may need a change in philosophy, especially if Allen and Penson play at the level they did and have it going. This offense must get it going to have a chance to win on Saturday night and pull off an upset vs. No. 18 Tennessee.