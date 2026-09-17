Three Biggest Questions For Georgia Tech Ahead of Matchup vs Mercer

Georgia Tech will face the Mercer Bears on Saturday. Today, we look at some big questions the team must answer on Saturday if the Yellow Jackets are going to succeed.

1. Will the Yellow Jackets Be Able To Finish Drives?

It is pretty simple for the Yellow Jackets offense to get to the level they need to be to succeed. Execution and finishing have been top priorities for Georgia Tech. Slow starts have also been top of mind for the Yellow Jackets. They want to get back to being better in the red zone, turning drives into touchdowns, and before the half as well. Georgia Tech wide receiver Dalen Penson described it best.

“Pretty much just refining the details, being able to execute and finish our drives. We've been able to get all the way down to the red zone in every single game, and we just always come up short, either leaving points on the board or settling for a field goal. But the goal for this week and the weeks coming up is just to finish and execute. We all have the talent. Every single skilled person has the talent, the O-line. And definitely, Alberto, we all have the ability to make plays and do what we need to do. We just need to finish,” said Penson.

2. Can Georgia Tech Fix Run Defense Issues?

Georgia Tech gave up 299 rushing yards and three touchdowns to Tennessee last week. The Yellow Jackets also have the No. 134-ranked run defense in the country. They have struggled, and some of the defensive woes they have faced in the Brent Key era are still relevant. It looks like the Yellow Jackets will see some changes, with linebacker Cayman Spaulding potentially playing at a high level. Coach Key mentioned Spaulding in his Tuesday presser. We will see if that helps on Saturday, but Key’s message was simple about what needs to happen.

“When you look statistically at the output, it is what it is, right? There ain't no sugarcoat in what it is. If I had to say one thing, we don't use our hands well. We do not use our hands well. That's been a massive focus really since the beginning of the year. Then after the first game and then into this week, really emphasizing our hands, right? Being able to get off blocks, okay? It's one thing to fit every gap and to fit a play right, and schematically that's what coaches are

looking for. But at the end of the day, you gotta have overlap in your defense, right? You gotta be able to get off the block, and that goes by using your hands and not getting engulfed. Knowing your strengths, knowing your weaknesses, whether you have long levers to be able to do that or you have shorter ones, or whether it's a size deficiency type thing. At the end of the day, you gotta get off the block.

“Several big plays that we weren't able to force, weren't able to set the edge on the perimeter. Didn't play disciplined football in terms of where the support was. All of the ball rolls off the table now, and it goes from a four-yard game to a 14-yard game or 20-yard game. So if I could pick one thing, I would say being able to use our hands and getting off the blocks,” said Key.

3. Will Georgia Tech Get The Ball To Its Playmakers?

For an offense to get back on track, Georgia Tech has to get the ball to its playmakers. Yes, Justice Haynes, Malachi Hosley, Chad Alexander, and Trelain Maddox are important. However, Georgia Tech has real talent in the tight end room and at wide receiver. Kevin Roche Jr. has been solid for the Yellow Jackets this season and leads the team in receptions. You also have the emergence of Dalen Penson who has made big time plays for the Yellow Jackets this season, and has been a weapon. Jordan Allen has also been a key player, making plays for the Yellow Jackets this season. Together, this trio gives you confidence that the passing attack will be solved and something special can build here. Penson said it best about the wide receiver room and the strides they have made.

“I think we're doing pretty okay as far as the receiver group goes. We've all put in good production. We've all had great summers, really, I would say. We've all really grown since spring. So I would say we're doing enough, but we can definitely do better. More to exceed the expectation that, you know, everybody kind of had a lower standard on what we needed to do, but in order for us to really be that championship team, we just need to raise that bar and raise our level,” said Penson.