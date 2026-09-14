Georgia Tech Snap Count Analysis: Biggest Winners and Role Changes From Week 1

At times, Georgia Tech looked like a better team against Tennessee than they did against Colorado, but the result was the same. The Yellow Jackets took a loss to the Volunteers, falling to 0-2 for the first time since 1989. There is a lot to work on for Brent Key's team if they are hoping to get back on track this season, compete in the ACC, and make a bowl game.

When looking at the snap count distribution for this past Saturday's game against the Vols, what stood out and what was different from the opening game against Colorado?

Offense

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Trelain Maddox (1) runs the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first thing that stands out is the running back position, particularly the depth.

Justice Haynes led the way, of course, which is not a surprise, but Trelain Maddox got 20 snaps compared to Malachi Hosley's nine snaps. Is that a sign of things to come, or did the coaching staff decide that Maddox's bruising running style fit the game plan better against Tennessee? We might not find out until Georgia Tech faces Stanford on Sept. 26th.

There were no changes to the wide receiver snaps. Jordan Allen and Dalen Penson led the way, while Isaiah Furhmann, who has had a slow start to the season, played 38 snaps. Chris Elko (3), Debron Gatling (7), and Rahkeem Smith (9) saw some limited time, but Allen and Penson were the dominant players at the position.

At tight end, Kevin Roche Jr continued to show why he should be a fixture of the offense. He played 33 snaps, while Chris Corbo and Gavin Harris actually led the way with 35 and 34. Spencer Mermans only played seven snaps against Tennessee.

The offensive line saw some injuries to Ethan Mackenny, Malachi Carney, and Jameson Riggs. That gave way to playing time for Markell Samuel and Jordan Floyd, though they did not play very well. If Mackenny and Carney are out this week against Mercer, those two players might be in an elevated role this season.

Overall, the backup running back position is the main thing to note after this week and to monitor going forward.

Defense

Not a lot changed for Georgia Tech's defense this week.

Along the defensive line, Tawfiq Thomas (50), Vincent Carroll-Jackson (46), Shymeik Jones (21), and Christian Speakman (19) led the way along the interior, with Thomas and Carroll-Jackson grading out well at Pro Football Focus, despite the big day on the ground for Tennessee.

On the edge, there was more rotation than other positions. A.J. Hoffler (38), Taje McCoy (36), Jordan Walker (24, got injured), Amontrae Bradford, Brayden Manley, and Jordan Boyd all saw game action, with Hoffler and McCoy leading the way. Noah Carter did not see any snaps, which is the most notable thing.

At linebacker, Kyle Efford and E.J. Lightsey both played over 64 snaps, while Cayman Spaulding played 14. Given the performance of the run defense over the first couple of weeks of the season, it might be time to give way to some more snaps for other players.

At safety, nothing changed. Tae Harris and Savion Riley continued to lead the way and played all of the snaps at the two positions.

At corner and nickel, Daiquan White and Kelvin Hill led the way, and it might have been similar to last week if Jaylen Mbakwe had not gotten injured. That allowed for Zachary Tobe (19) and Trae Stevenson Jr (28) to see some snaps, but neither did anything notable