Three Bold Predictions For Georgia Tech vs Boston College On Saturday
Gameday is just a day away, and the Yellow Jackets will head to Boston College for another stiff road test. Georgia Tech is looking to stay atop the ACC with two games remaining in conference play. In order to do that, they need to handle business on the road against the Eagles. Let’s take a look at some bold predictions for the Yellow Jackets.
1. Georgia Tech Run game gets back on track and runs wild against Boston College
It has largely been the Haynes King show in the running game over the past few weeks, with Malachi Hosley and Jamal Haynes being keyed on. I think Saturday will be a game where both bounce back and put up big outings on the road in Boston. I think the offensive line will have a lot to do with that, especially with the physicality they are going to bring and how they will be able to open holes and get to the second level. Oftentimes, the offensive line is overlooked for the Yellow Jackets, but they have been playing at a high level.
“Yeah, I mean… I'm not supposed to say that, right? How impressed I am with him. They don't need to hear that. That's my baby now. I'm really happy for Geep and the work he puts in, the unseen work that he puts in with those guys of coaching them and putting together the run plan and drilling those guys every day and coaching all of them, not just coaching the five starters, but coaching all those guys. That's not an easy thing to do. A lot of times, o-line coaches get caught up in just coaching the five guys that are playing, and they're not coaching the other guys. And now something happens, the next guy's not necessarily ready to play, whether it's that year or the next season. He does a great job of developing those guys from a young age because of the time he puts in with them. It's not about any one person, though. It's a collection of five guys who have to play as one. It's probably the best example in a small glimpse of what I think a football team should be. The whole o-line is a representation of it because, yeah, that's five guys playing as one,"said head coach Brent Key.
2. Georgia Tech Defense Bounces Back and holds Boston College to under 200 yards of offense
Georgia Tech had its worst game of the season against NC State without two of its best players in Hollywood Smothers and Justin Joly. The Yellow Jackets gave up 583 yards of offense, and RB Jayden “Duke” Scott had a career night, rushing for 196 yards and a touchdown. Georgia Tech came into the bye week frustrated and upset. I believe they will channel that feeling into great energy on the field and play at a high level. Also, Georgia Tech returns some key players on defense in Ahmari Harvey, Jy Gilmore, and Savion Riley. Harvey should especially give the Yellow Jackets a boost. He is their best cover corner and one of the better cornerbacks in the ACC. He rarely gives up big plays in the passing game.
“He’s (Ahmari Harvey) a competitor. He's one of the toughest DBs I've ever been around. That's what drives his competitiveness. Just to have that rock out there that we need. It's been so consistent for us for so many years. Mean, we're going through starts before he came down here. He has started 25 games here now. So that's a lot of experience at that position; the other guys got to step up and do their job. But having him already is a huge plus,” said Key.
There were some tweaks and things the Yellow Jackets worked on to improve the defense. Coach Key gave some insight into what that was.
“There were some improvements and things moving up until two weeks ago. We had played really good situational football. We improved our third downs. Played really well in the red area. There had been improvements. Not consistent improvements, but ups and downs with the run game, getting pressure on the quarterback, and affecting the quarterback. Then we had a poor game. All right, we owned it, I owned it, it's on me. But at the same time, we've been working to get those things fixed. I'm not gonna get into it at all, they are, but everything is evaluated every day, whether it be from players to schemes, to whatever it is. We're constantly trying to make ourselves better because you either get better or worse,” said Key.
3. Georgia Tech will have two 100-yard receivers
Two weeks ago was the first time that the Yellow Jackets had a 100-yard receiver against NC State. Jordan Allen was first after he finished five catches for 110 yards (both career-highs). Malik Rutherford is back in full charge and should return back to his usual position after battling an injury. With how well the offense has been playing and how Haynes King has been accurate with the football and placing the ball only where the wide receiver can get it, I think the Yellow Jackets are due for a big passing game from their wide receiving core. Georgia Tech has the weapons on the outside in Isiah Canion, Rutherford, Eric Rivers, Allen, Dean Patterson, and Bailey Stockton to have multiple 100-yard receivers. I think Saturday, we will see it for the first time with the Yellow Jackets torching Boston College defenders.
