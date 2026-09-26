Three Bold Predictions for Georgia Tech vs Stanford

Georgia Tech fans might not be used to hearing this, but they are going to close the College Football day out. The Yellow Jackets are making their first-ever trip to Stanford, and while it is only the fourth game of the season and the first ACC contest of the year for Brent Key's program, it is a must-win. If Georgia Tech were to drop this game, it would put them at serious peril of not making a bowl game and could set them up for a potentially disastrous 2026 season.

The Cardinal, like Georgia Tech, come into this game 1-2 and are 0-2 in ACC play. Stanford was blown out by Miami in week one, and then lost 35-7 last week to Duke. Stanford was projected to be at the bottom of the ACC standings coming into the year, and if they want to avoid that, they need a win on Saturday night.

Bold predictions have not worked out well for me so far this year, but this is the week that I am going to turn it around.

1. Alberto Mendoza has his first 300 yard game

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) drops back to pass against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I predicted this would happen a couple of weeks ago when the Yellow Jackets played Tennessee and it of course did not happen. I thought the game script would go the way where Georgia Tech had to throw the ball a lot trying to come from behind, but even though that is what happened, Mendoza fell short of that.

Facing the worst passing defense in the ACC and one of the worst in the country is why I am picking this again.

Whether it was Hawaii, Miami, or Duke, Stanford has not been able to pressure the quarterback or prevent big plays. The Yellow Jackets do have some injuries along the offensive line and have not been able to protect Mendoza, but I think he has a couple of big throws in him tonight and he will have the best game of his career.

2. Dalen Penson and Jordan Allen have over 100 yards each

Sep 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Dalen Penson (7) runs after a catch against the Mercer Bears in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Allen went over the 100 yard mark in the season opening loss to Colorado, but has not topped that mark in either of the last two games. Penson was the leading receiver for the Yellow Jackets last week against Mercer and he continues to look more and more comfortable at this position.

Again, I go back to the leaky secondary that Stanford has and think that Georgia Tech will have their opportunities to make things happen through the air. If the opportunities are there, I think Penson and Allen take advantage.

3. Stanford will have their first 100-yard rusher of the season

Stanford has one of the worst rushing attacks in the country, but Georgia Tech has one of the worst run defenses in the country. Something has to give on Saturday night and one of these units has to be better than they usually are.

I think Georgia Tech wins this game, but I think that Micah Ford will have his first 100-yard game of the year. He was close against Hawaii and Duke and I think he hits that mark against Georgia Tech.