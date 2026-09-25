Staff Predictions For Georgia Tech vs Stanford: Can the Yellow Jackets Get Their First ACC Win?

Georgia Tech travels to face Stanford with a chance to pick up its first conference win. The Yellow Jackets have a good chance to get to 2-2 before the bye week and reset. Today, we'll make our predictions and pick who we think will come out on top in this game.

Will Georgia Tech finally find their identity?

Georgia Tech is still figuring out its identity. With so many new changes, it can take a team some time to figure out what works best. While some may see this as alarming, it is actually a good thing because, with so many moving parts, it allows the team to come into focus. The one thing to watch is whether Georgia Tech will keep running the ball if they aren’t having success.

They could easily use the passing game, which looks effective, to help set up the run and get Justice Haynes more going. The Yellow Jackets may have to do things differently than what they are accustomed to, but it could be very beneficial for the team's future this year. Saturday will give us another opportunity to see where they are.

"It's a matter of everything coming together, finding out really what the identity is. We've still got to be able to hang our hat on something as an identity. I'm not there yet at all. Every day's a grind on that, but it was a good start, and it started with getting more guys in there playing, so more opportunity for guys to touch the ball,” said Key.

Staff Predictions

After Jackson and I both nailed our predictions for the Week 3 matchup against Mercer, we are looking to keep the streak going this week. We both have a chance to have a good record before the bye week. So who are we taking?

Jackson Caudell (publisher, 2-1 record)- Georgia Tech 27, Stanford 23

While Stanford is not one of the top teams in the ACC, the long road trip and the number of players on the injury report will make this a difficult game for the Yellow Jackets this weekend. Given that Stanford has not been able to run the ball and they have one of the worst pass defenses in the country, I lean toward Georgia Tech to win this game, but my confidence is low. This is a must-win if Georgia Tech has any hopes of making it to a fourth consecutive bowl game.

Najeh Wilkins (writer, 2-1 record)- Georgia Tech 30, Stanford 22

Georgia Tech figured out a few things last week in the win vs. Mercer. While some will see them as just an FCS opponent, it was good to see the offense get rolling, run the football, and hit on explosive plays. That could be the jump start the Yellow Jackets need to get rolling and play at a consistent level offensively.

Despite the multitude of injuries, Georgia Tech has a lot of young talent and will get a chance to see some young guys play who will continue to add depth to the team. I think the Yellow Jackets should roll on the road and get their second win of the year.