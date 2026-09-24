Positional Breakdowns for Georgia Tech vs Stanford: Who has the edge?

Georgia Tech is heading out West this weekend for a long road trip to Stanford, and the Yellow Jackets are aiming to even up their record and begin ACC play with a win heading into the bye week.

Stanford is aiming to improve to 2-2 as well. The Cardinal opened their season with a win over Hawaii in week zero, but they have been non-competitive in losses to Miami (45-6) and Duke (35-7) and are looking to get back on the right track heading into October.

When it comes to both of these teams, who has the positional edge on Saturday?

Quarterback

Sep 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the Mercer Bears in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you look at the stats for both Alberto Mendoza and Davis Warren, there is not a lot of differece. Mendoza has a slight edge in yards, touchdowns, completion percentage, and PFF grade, while Warren has thrown fewer interceptions.

It has been interesting to see how well Warren has looked at times compared to how he played when he was at Michigan, but I think the slight edge goes to Mendoza here, who has played far fewer games. It should be noted though that this is the first road start for Mendoza.

Edge: Georgia Tech

Running Back

Sep 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Mercer Bears in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justice Haynes and Micah Ford are two solid running backs, though I think Haynes is more talented.

Even with the struggles that Georgia Tech has had on the offensive line, Haynes enters week four as the third leading rusher in the ACC and averaging overa five yards per carry. Both teams rank near the bottom of the country when it comes to rushing yards per game and the Cardinal have gotten more from their depth this season, with Sedrick Irvin rushing for over 100 yards on fewer than 20 carries.

With Malachi Hosley questionable in this game, the depth edge might go to Stanford, buy Haynes is the most talented back on either team.

Edge: Georgia Tech

Wide Receiver and Tight End

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Dalen Penson (7) catches a pass against the Tennessee Volunteers in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These two teams have similar skill position groups.

Georgia Tech's wide receiver room is led by Dalen Penson and Jordan Allen, who have combined for 26 catches this season. No other wide receiver on the team has more than two catches. Tight end Kevin Roche Jr has 12 catches for 141 yards this season, but Stanford tight end Benji Blackburn has 14 for 129 yards.

The Cardinal have two solid wideouts in Caden High (11 catches for 135 yards) and JonAnthony Hall (five catches for 105 yards), but there is not a lot of depth behind them. Zion Robinson and Atticus Joseph are two other Stanford receivers to know.

I think this is a true draw for both teams. No superstar playmakers and two really solid tight ends.

Edge: Draw

Offensive Line

For two programs who pride themselves on having strong offensive lines, this has been a big disappointment so far this season.

Here are the PFF grades for Georgia Tech's offensive linemen, with snap counts in parentheses:

1. LG Kevin Peay Jr- 65.4 (198)

2. LT Jordan Floyd- 60.8 (81)

3. RT Malachi Carney- 59.6 (179)

4. RG Joseph Ionata- 54.1 (173)

5. C Will Reed- 52.6 (72)

6. Markell Samuel- 38.7 (88)

7. LT Ethan Mackenny- 29.0 (73)

And here are Stanford's:

1. OL Blaise Thomassie- 64.9 (13)

2. OL Josh Williams- 62.1 (114)

3. OT Kahlil House- 58.7 (194)

4. OT Fisher Anderson- 58.5 (204)

5. OG Ziron Brown- 56.1 (174)

6. OT Hayden Gunter- 55.6 (27)

7. C Aidan Kilstrom- 53.8 (52)

8. OL Simione Pale- 51.9 (43)

9. OL Charlie Hoitink- 49.7 (201)

That is not much better.

Both teams have not been able to run the ball and are not very good at protecting the quarterback. It is a weakness for both teams and I think it is a draw.

Edge: Draw

Defensive Line

Sep 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Tawfiq Thomas (95) celebrates after a victory over the Mercer Bears at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering this game, Georgia Tech has sacked the quarterback five times while Stanford has only racked up two sacks this season.

Of the two defensive lines, Georgia Tech has the higher-grade player in Tawfiq Thomas, who currently boasts an impressive 87.1 overall grade. Noah Carter and Taje McCoy were really solid for Georgia Tech last week against Mercer, but can they do it against a power conference opponent?

Stanford has not been able to get any pressure on the quarterback and they are 88th in rush defense. Braden Marceau-Olayinka is a solid player, as is Simione Pale, but there are no game wreckers for Stanford. That has not been a problem against Georgia Tech's offensive line, but I think the Yellow Jackets hold the edge here.

Edge: Georgia Tech

Linebacker

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker E.J. Lightsey (2) reacts after a tackle on Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A big part of the reason that Georgia Tech ranks 132nd in the country in rush defense is the poor play they have gotten from their linebackers. It has not been a great season for either Kyle Efford or E.J. Lightsey, but some guys behind them have shown that they could be worthy of more playing time.

The defense for Georgia Tech seems to play better when Cayman Spaulding, Braylon Outlaw, and CJ Gamble are on the field, but there is not a big enough sample size to konw if they are actual solutions or they just had good games against Mercer.

Stanford has one of the ACC's more underrated linebackers in Matt Rose. In 181 snaps this season, Rose has a 72.1 grade on PFF and is solid against the run. Sam Mattingly has had some ok moments for the Cardinal, but Rose is the leader and he gives them an edge over Georgia Tech.

Edge: Stanford

Secondary

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) is tackled by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets safety Savion Riley (13) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is tough to know how good Georgia Tech's secondary actually is.

They rank 9th in the country in passing yards allowed, but that can be interpreted as teams wanting to sit back and run on the Yellow Jackets' defense. Stanford does not have an elite passing game by any means, but they are not terrible.

The Cardinal, on the other hand, have one of the worst passing defenses in the country. I don't think the Yellow Jackets are as good as their numbers suggest, but they have proven more than Stanford.

One thing to watch this weekend is that Georgia Tech is going to be without safeties Savion Riley and Fenix Felton, and Jaylen Mbakwe is listed as questionable.